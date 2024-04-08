Why We're Not Going to Hear Much About the Woman Who Committed a Shooting Spree During the Eclipse

Did you catch that solar eclipse today? It was an event witnessed by millions nationwide, with ophthalmologists waiting patiently by their phones to set up appointments for those who didn’t wear the proper gear. The impact of the eclipse varied. In Cleveland, Ohio, it became pretty dark by 3 PM.

Advertisement

3 PM in Cleveland and the eclipse turned it into a night game @StoolBaseball

pic.twitter.com/OyMF6JYM7y — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 8, 2024

Tragically, there were also a few looney toons out there, like this Georgia woman who went on a shooting spree because of the solar eclipse. She claimed God told her to do it. She checked out of a hotel in Florida before the attacks, reportedly telling hotel staff as she left (via ABC News):

A woman checked out of a Florida hotel and told staff that she was going on a God-directed shooting spree because of the solar eclipse, then shot two drivers on Interstate 10 before being arrested and charged with attempted murder Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Taylon Nichelle Celestine, 22, of Georgia, entered the highway 115 miles (180 kilometers) from the Alabama border in the Florida Panhandle and headed west. Within 5 miles (8 kilometers), she fired into a passing car several times, spraying auto glass and grazing the driver in the arm, the department said in a statement. She then fired at a second vehicle, hitting the driver in the neck. The driver was injured and treated at a hospital. Troopers stopped the woman after she drove for about 16 miles (26 kilometers) and found her with an AR-15 rifle and 9mm handgun. She was arrested and booked into the Holmes County jail. She was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and improper discharge of a firearm.

A shooting spree? An AR-15 rifle? Will there be any gun control nonsense? No. Ms. Celestine is black. While that doesn’t make a difference at all, we all know that’s not the case regarding the liberal media and how they report on shootings. If Celestine was a white male driving a pick-up truck with MAGA stickers, you bet this would get a couple of days' coverage. I don’t know about wall-to-wall, but there won’t be much about this for obvious reasons.

Woman shoots 2 drivers on I-10 in Florida after telling hotel staff she was going on a shooting spree 'directed by God because of the eclipse,' police say pic.twitter.com/MAiMfYQI0J — BNO News (@BNONews) April 8, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: Florida Highway Patrol arrested a active shooter suspect after she fired multiple shots from a rifle at vehicles, claiming that God told her to do so because of the eclipse⁰

📌#Bonifay | #Florida ⁰

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a report of an active… pic.twitter.com/xwuCuhgVB7 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 8, 2024

And don’t be shocked if a lengthy mental health history is unearthed on Ms. Celestine following these acts of violence that she feels were ordained by the Lord.