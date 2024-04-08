Biden Blasted for 'Huge Middle Finger' to the Working Class
Have We Reached the Deepest Levels of Stupid With This Segment on The...
Someone Should Tell the 'Ceasefire Now' Idiots That Hamas Just Rejected Another Proposal
Netanyahu Says Date Is Set for Rafah Operation in Spite of Biden's Threats
Numerous Named News Outlets Reference a Solitary Anonymous Account to Impugn Conservatives...
There Was Another Scary Incident With a Boeing Plane During Takeoff From Denver
Biden DOJ Pushes Back Against House Republicans' Request for More Information on Hur's...
Biden HQ Is at It Again With Lying About Trump's Position, This Time...
Sen. Roger Marshall Calls Out Schumer's Plans to Cancel Mayorkas Impeachment Trial
Top National Poll Shows 2024 Presidential Race to Be a Competitive One
Illegal Immigrant Deported Several Times Charged With Murder in Ohio
Here's What a 15-Year Study Found About Kids Experiencing 'Gender Unhappiness'
Feel-Good Story of the Week: Another Blue-on-Blue Identity Politics Meltdown
Illegal Immigrant Arrested in Massachusetts for Sex Crimes Against a Minor
Tipsheet

Why We're Not Going to Hear Much About the Woman Who Committed a Shooting Spree During the Eclipse

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 08, 2024 9:45 PM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Did you catch that solar eclipse today? It was an event witnessed by millions nationwide, with ophthalmologists waiting patiently by their phones to set up appointments for those who didn’t wear the proper gear. The impact of the eclipse varied. In Cleveland, Ohio, it became pretty dark by 3 PM.

Advertisement

Tragically, there were also a few looney toons out there, like this Georgia woman who went on a shooting spree because of the solar eclipse. She claimed God told her to do it. She checked out of a hotel in Florida before the attacks, reportedly telling hotel staff as she left (via ABC News): 

A woman checked out of a Florida hotel and told staff that she was going on a God-directed shooting spree because of the solar eclipse, then shot two drivers on Interstate 10 before being arrested and charged with attempted murder Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

Taylon Nichelle Celestine, 22, of Georgia, entered the highway 115 miles (180 kilometers) from the Alabama border in the Florida Panhandle and headed west. Within 5 miles (8 kilometers), she fired into a passing car several times, spraying auto glass and grazing the driver in the arm, the department said in a statement. 

She then fired at a second vehicle, hitting the driver in the neck. The driver was injured and treated at a hospital. 

Troopers stopped the woman after she drove for about 16 miles (26 kilometers) and found her with an AR-15 rifle and 9mm handgun. She was arrested and booked into the Holmes County jail. She was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and improper discharge of a firearm. 

Recommended

Media Reaction to Trump's Solar Eclipse Ad Is Something Else Spencer Brown
Advertisement

A shooting spree? An AR-15 rifle? Will there be any gun control nonsense? No. Ms. Celestine is black. While that doesn’t make a difference at all, we all know that’s not the case regarding the liberal media and how they report on shootings. If Celestine was a white male driving a pick-up truck with MAGA stickers, you bet this would get a couple of days' coverage. I don’t know about wall-to-wall, but there won’t be much about this for obvious reasons. 

And don’t be shocked if a lengthy mental health history is unearthed on Ms. Celestine following these acts of violence that she feels were ordained by the Lord.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Media Reaction to Trump's Solar Eclipse Ad Is Something Else Spencer Brown
Have We Reached the Deepest Levels of Stupid With This Segment on The View? Matt Vespa
Israel Is Risking Losing This War by Caring What People Who Hate It Think Kurt Schlichter
Sen. Roger Marshall Calls Out Schumer's Plans to Cancel Mayorkas Impeachment Trial Rebecca Downs
Biden DOJ Pushes Back Against House Republicans' Request for More Information on Hur's Investigation Rebecca Downs
The Most Important Election in American History? Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Media Reaction to Trump's Solar Eclipse Ad Is Something Else Spencer Brown
Advertisement