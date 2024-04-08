Have We Reached the Deepest Levels of Stupid With This Segment on The View?

It’s not like this is a well of knowledge, but millions of voters probably tragically share similar political opinions to those on The View. Not that this needs to be said, but don’t be like these people. The folks at other outlets who watch this drivel full-time need a raise. There are numerous instances when IQs plummet on this show. Still, Sunny Hostin, the program’s resident race-baiter, has a new take concerning the recent East Coast earthquake, cicada season, and the solar eclipse: it's all being caused by global warming:

Advertisement

Sunny Hostin claims that the solar eclipse, the earthquake, and cicadas are all signs of climate change. pic.twitter.com/BJLJ8l3ShM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 8, 2024

A reminder that The View falls under ABC's news division. https://t.co/B1LYNigVCP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 8, 2024

Whoopi Goldberg is pretty left-wing, but even she knows the arrival of cicadas is seasonal. Hostin claims that what she reads, which obviously isn’t much, might point to a different reason. Goldberg seems to have guessed where her co-host was heading with this tangent and tried to stop her to no avail. Fault lines have nothing to do with global warming. I’m not touching the solar eclipse and how it's not connected to climate change because it’s not worth your time. You already know there's no link. And cicadas have come and gone since time immemorial. Everything is global warming, so this movement went off the cliff eons ago.

Re-upping this palate cleanser because I think everyone needs it, so let’s re-watch Coleman Hughes own Hostin regarding not being race-obsessed with dealing with problems that could be better addressed through the lens of class. You might not agree with Hughes, but he presents his case in a non-condescending, whiny, and non-woke way, which proved to be the most sensible segment on this program in years. And because of that, Hostin got huffy:

• @coldxman's appearance on The View



"There's no evidence that I've been co-opted by anyone. I have an independent podcast, I work for CNN as an analyst, I write for The Free Press, I'm independent in all of these endeavors and no one is paying me to say what I'm saying" pic.twitter.com/sFFWv42MHU — Jules Terpak (@julesterpak) March 27, 2024



