How Pro-Hamas Lunatics Showed That Nothing Is Sacred on Easter Sunday
A Top Denver Official Was Caught Telling Illegal Aliens Something That Isn't Shocking
Some Basic Law Stuff for Conservatives Watching This Legal Chaos
Biological Reality Refuses To Bend To The Will Of Democrats
No Joke: WH Dietary Committee Wants to Reclassify Potatoes as a Grain
Critics Notice What Was Missing From the White House's Spanish-Language Social Media Accou...
NYC Tests 'Another Fake Solution' to Address Subway Crime Problem
Texas Judge Orders Release of Illegal Immigrants Accused of Overrunning National Guard at...
Harvard's Application Numbers Are in...
The Intellectual Wasteland of Our American College Campuses
A Summary of the Left’s Belief System
Trump Pays His Respect While Biden Displays Disrespect
Time to Remove Joe Biden
Bad Eggs: The Biden Administration’s Politicization of Easter
Tipsheet

Why China's New Inner Mongolian Training Ground Has an Eerie Feel to It

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 01, 2024 7:00 AM

It’s not just ethnocentric nationalistic bluster—China is determined to unite the mainland with Taiwan. Beijing’s goal has been to wait, like the coming and going of the tides, concerning whether they can feel Washington out on this matter. They now see a frail, weak old man in Joe Biden. 

Advertisement

The United States has a soft pledge to defend Taiwan should there be Chinese military action. We’ve sent arms shipments for decades to prepare them for that. Taiwan’s top military objective should hostilities break out isn’t to win a war against China; it’s to hold out until the Americans arrive. Biden, despite his dementia, pledged to defend the island should China invade two years ago. 

So, as we begin Taiwan invasion season regarding weather conditions for the straits, it seems Beijing is preparing to make good on its invasion promise. It might not be this year—it probably won’t—but operations to seize the presidential palace in Taipei, Taiwan’s capital, appears to be part of the new war games in the Mongolian desert, site of China’s latest military training camp (via Newsweek): 

New satellite images show a mock version of Taiwan's Presidential Office at a military training site in China's Inner Mongolia. 

The new military training site was initially identified on X, formerly Twitter, by a user posting under the handle @sfx_ewss. 

"Another #PLA mock target of #Taiwan presidential office in Alxa League, Inner Mongolia, #China," the user wrote on March 25. 

Earlier in March, a senior U.S. admiral told the U.S. Armed Services Committee about threats China's military modernization under leader Xi Jinping posed to Taiwan, saying the People's Liberation Army could be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027. 

[…] 

Open-source imagery on Sinergise's Sentinel Hub website showed that construction of the office at the training site in Alxa League began in March 2021 and was almost complete by October 2021. Newsweek has accessed the latest satellite imagery confirming the existence of a road plan and structures mimicking Taiwan's Presidential Office in Taipei.

Recommended

Some Basic Law Stuff for Conservatives Watching This Legal Chaos Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

One thing that could throw a wrench into this plan is the election of a new president in 2024.

Tags: CHINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Some Basic Law Stuff for Conservatives Watching This Legal Chaos Kurt Schlichter
A Top Denver Official Was Caught Telling Illegal Aliens Something That Isn't Shocking Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Exposes How Dumb the Medical Elite Was About COVID Matt Vespa
A Summary of the Left’s Belief System Mark Lewis
Trump Responds to Mexican President's 'List of Demands' to Joe Biden Sarah Arnold
How Pro-Hamas Lunatics Showed That Nothing Is Sacred on Easter Sunday Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Some Basic Law Stuff for Conservatives Watching This Legal Chaos Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement