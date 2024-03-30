'Get Her Outta Here': NY Governor Reportedly Asked to Leave Wake for Slain NYPD Officer

NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller was murdered during a traffic stop in Queens by a man with 21 prior arrests. It’s yet another example of liberal soft-on-crime policies getting people killed. When you break the law, you go to jail. It doesn’t get as simple as that. Joe Biden was in New York City but wasn’t there for the wake. At Radio City Music Hall, he aimed to collect $25 million with the city’s liberal elite.

Former President Donald Trump was invited and attended Officer Diller's wake. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visited the wake in Massapequa, but only lasted ten minutes. She was told to leave. According to reports, police officers at the venue summed up their feelings about Hochul’s presence in four words: “Get her outta here” (via NY Post):

Gov. Kathy Hochul was asked to leave the wake for slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller on Friday afternoon. Hochul arrived at the Massapequa Funeral Home on Long Island for the second day of viewings around 1:45 p.m. She was only in the venue for about 10 minutes before she was asked to leave, law enforcement sources told The Post. A person was heard saying, “Get her outta here” from inside the crowded funeral home, police sources told The Post. […] Several cops waiting outside the funeral home clapped as he walked away. […] Ahead of the weekend services, Sergeants Benevolent Association president Vincent J. Vallelong wrote a scathing letter warning members of the City Council not to show their faces.

Guy Riveria, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder of a police officer.