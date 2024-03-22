Is the House GOP Falling Apart?
Tipsheet

CNN: Biden Is in 'Big Trouble' With This Group of Voters Nationwide

Matt Vespa
March 22, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

With two candidates considered generally unpopular, 2024 is bound to be a base turnout election; whoever can maximize their base voters the most wins. It’s why Biden’s State of the Union was partisan and rambunctious. It’s why when Biden’s inflationary policies are torching our wallets, the president will be talking about abortion. Single, college-educated women are what’s keeping the 2024 race from being a blowout—Biden cannot afford to lose the only demographic that appears to be animated by the dementia-ridden president. 

With young voters, Arab Americans, blacks, Hispanics, and labor unions threatening to abandon the president, Biden is reportedly irritated and anxious about his 2024 prospects. He’s not leading in the polls, and his standings in the swing states are troublesome. Is there plenty of time to turn this around? Sure, but Biden isn’t a normal candidate. He’s beset by his age, frailty, and failing memory. 

Biden’s dip in support with nonwhite voters is especially troublesome, and it’s not just happening in Michigan, the state CNN used to demonstrate one of the president’s most significant weaknesses. It’s nationwide, something that CNN’s numbers cruncher, Harry Enten, admitted: 

The president thought he could coast to re-election. He never thought he’d have to work and pass things—he hasn’t done much on the domestic front other than increase inflation and create a crisis at the southern border. If Biden had a scintilla of political skill, I’d say there could be a turnaround, but he doesn’t. The Obama coalition is down on Bidenomics. You have to work to wreck a winning coalition like that.

