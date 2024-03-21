How the House GOP Is Looking to Embarrass the Democratic Party on Israel

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) blasted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the Senate floor last week, and President Joe Biden is building a floating pier to deliver aid to the terrorists. Biden is also trying to call the shots in Israel’s war against Hamas as if he’s in any position to make such demands. Israeli forces are poised to invade and take over Rafah, one of the last remaining strongholds in Gaza. Biden doesn’t want that for political reasons: the longer this war continues, the more support he loses with Arab Americans and young voters. Biden and Netanyahu have a tense relationship. It can’t be easy for Bibi to work with someone who’s been wrong on foreign policy for the past four decades.

House Republicans want to stick the dagger in the backs of Democrats on this one: they’re mulling inviting the Israeli prime minister to address Congress. It not only shows America’s ironclad commitment to the Jewish state but provides an opportunity to humiliate the Democrats. You know the progressive caucus is going to boycott the address. The Squad will go apoplectic (via The Hill):

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said Wednesday that he is considering inviting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress amid rising tensions between Democrats and the Israeli government leader — a sign of the partisanship edging into the Gaza war. A source familiar with the matter said a range of options are being discussed for Netanyahu to speak with lawmakers, including a joint session of Congress. The prospect was brought up in the House GOP’s closed-door conference meeting Wednesday morning, the source said. No arrangements have been made yet. “It’s one of the things that we have in mind, and we may try to arrange for that,” Johnson told reporters when asked about inviting Netanyahu to address Congress. “I think it’s very important for us to show solidarity and support for Israel right now in their time of great struggle, and we certainly stand for that position and we’ll try to advance that in every way that we can.” Johnson raised the possibility of a Netanyahu speech to Congress less than a week after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), a longtime advocate for Israel, blasted Netanyahu in a floor speech, arguing his leadership risked losing further U.S. support for his country. Schumer also called for new elections in Israel.

They should do it. Invite Netanyahu and see how Democrats react, draw their looney toon supporters, who hate Jewish people, out of the woodwork, and have them go nuts in the capital. Bring this issue to the Hill and force the Biden White House to respond on where they stand. Whatever their position, we know it won’t be to the satisfaction of young voters and Muslim voters in the Rust Belt.