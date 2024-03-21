Heart Attack? Dem Congresswoman's Unhinged Rant Against Donald Trump

Liberals say MAGA Republicans are a threat to the republic when we have done nothing to warrant such hyperbole. January 6 was a little riot—the rest of the country has moved on because it wasn’t a big deal. If anything, the hordes of pro-terrorist mobs swarming Jewish businesses, who all vote Democratic, is a more significant issue. So are the legions of legal scholars and professors who think it’s not necessary but required for Congress and liberal America to deploy mob tactics against the conservative wing of the Supreme Court. These progressive wingnuts have swarmed the homes of these justices. In 2022, a man tried to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh. It’s the Left who is violent—they must be since our founding documents stand in the way of the full implementation of their agenda.

And now, we have liberal commentators and sitting members of Congress wishing death on former President Donald Trump. It’s nothing out of the ordinary for folks whose minds have been broken by the 45th president. Still, Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) went on an unhinged tangent about how Trump will be removed, throwing out the possibility of a heart attack being the thing that could do him in. She made these remarks on Pod Save America:

“Soon Trump will lose, or go to prison, or I don’t know, have a heart attack. I don’t know what his demise is going to be, but he’ll have his demise” - Rep Katie Porter



Nothing to see here.. just an elected Rep @RepKatiePorter wishing for a political opponent to go to prison or… pic.twitter.com/B41GriyytM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 19, 2024

“Who are we as Democrats?” is a funny question. Everyone who isn’t a communist sees you people as insane and entitled—full-blown caricatures since all of your top issues aren’t relatable to anyone who isn’t hitting the crack pipe.

Porter was thrashed in California’s Senate primary, handily defeated in the jungle primary. She won’t be advancing, but she did throw a tantrum, alleging that the race was rigged. If we’re talking about Trumpian tendencies, real and exaggerated, Porter not accepting defeat was comically ironic. Even other liberals don’t like her, like Bill Maher, who is as lefty as they come. Porter was on his show, Real Time with Bill Maher, multiple times, and some jabs were traded. Maher later outright said they don’t get along while discussing her primary defeat.