How the House GOP Is Looking to Embarrass the Democratic Party on Israel
Latest DHS Error Once Again Highlights the Incompetence of Secretary Mayorkas
Keep American Troops The Hell Out Of Haiti
Ignore The Appeals Court, Deport Them All Now
Abortion and the GOP
GOP Senator Gets a Death Threat Over Potential Ban on TikTok
California Police Department Is Drawing a Lot of Attention Over Its Photos of...
Why I'm Co-Hosting a Trump Fundraiser
U.S. Steel-Nippon Steel: A Global Deal for American Prosperity
The West's Descent Into Madness
Chairman Comer Ends House Oversight Committee Hearing With a Special Announcement
Democrats Are Planning to Use Today's Illegal Immigrants to Help Them Win Elections...
The Vice President Visits an Abortion Clinic---And the People Yawn?
This Is What Will Likely Happen If Trump Can't Pay $464 Million Bond
Tipsheet

Heart Attack? Dem Congresswoman's Unhinged Rant Against Donald Trump

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 21, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Liberals say MAGA Republicans are a threat to the republic when we have done nothing to warrant such hyperbole. January 6 was a little riot—the rest of the country has moved on because it wasn’t a big deal. If anything, the hordes of pro-terrorist mobs swarming Jewish businesses, who all vote Democratic, is a more significant issue. So are the legions of legal scholars and professors who think it’s not necessary but required for Congress and liberal America to deploy mob tactics against the conservative wing of the Supreme Court. These progressive wingnuts have swarmed the homes of these justices. In 2022, a man tried to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh. It’s the Left who is violent—they must be since our founding documents stand in the way of the full implementation of their agenda.

Advertisement

And now, we have liberal commentators and sitting members of Congress wishing death on former President Donald Trump. It’s nothing out of the ordinary for folks whose minds have been broken by the 45th president. Still, Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) went on an unhinged tangent about how Trump will be removed, throwing out the possibility of a heart attack being the thing that could do him in. She made these remarks on Pod Save America:

“Who are we as Democrats?” is a funny question. Everyone who isn’t a communist sees you people as insane and entitled—full-blown caricatures since all of your top issues aren’t relatable to anyone who isn’t hitting the crack pipe.

Porter was thrashed in California’s Senate primary, handily defeated in the jungle primary. She won’t be advancing, but she did throw a tantrum, alleging that the race was rigged. If we’re talking about Trumpian tendencies, real and exaggerated, Porter not accepting defeat was comically ironic. Even other liberals don’t like her, like Bill Maher, who is as lefty as they come. Porter was on his show, Real Time with Bill Maher, multiple times, and some jabs were traded. Maher later outright said they don’t get along while discussing her primary defeat.

Recommended

Keep American Troops The Hell Out Of Haiti Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement
Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Keep American Troops The Hell Out Of Haiti Kurt Schlichter
Too Dumb for Harvard? Lemon's Too Dumb for Twitter Ann Coulter
This Is What Will Likely Happen If Trump Can't Pay $464 Million Bond Hank Adler
'Be Quiet!' Angry Dan Goldman Snaps as Tony Bobulinski Dares to Defend Himself Rebecca Downs
How the House GOP Is Looking to Embarrass the Democratic Party on Israel Matt Vespa
Ignore The Appeals Court, Deport Them All Now Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Keep American Troops The Hell Out Of Haiti Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement