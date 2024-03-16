Boeing Whistleblower Allegedly Left a Chilling Message for a Family Friend

In another matter involving Boeing that is separate from the recent mid-flight blowout incidents that have occurred at the aviation company, we have the death of a whistleblower, John Barnett, 62, who was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on March 9 in Charleston County, South Carolina. He was expected to be cross-examined by his legal team and Boeing on that day but never showed up. Barnett retired in 2017 (some reports say it was 2019) as a quality control manager. He raised concerns about the 787 Dreamliner.

BREAKING: ABC News reports that Boeing whistleblower John Barnett, who died this week, told a close family friend 'I ain't scared, but if anything happens to me, it's not suicide.'

Police are investigating after Barnett was discovered in a hotel car park in Charleston with a single gunshot wound to the head, along with what officers described as a "silver handgun" and a "white piece of paper that closely resembled a note." A coroner's report said he died from a "self-inflicted" wound, though the Charleston Police Department is still making inquiries.

After retiring in 2019 Barnett accused Boeing, his employee of 32 years, of cutting corners and using sub-standard parts to build planes. He claimed to have reported this to management and been ignored, though Boeing has denied this.

Speaking to ABC News 4 Jennifer, who didn't give a surname and was described by the network as a "close family friend" of Barnett, claimed he told her not to believe any reports of his suicide some time before his death.

She claimed he insisted "I ain't scared" before adding "but if anything happens to me it's not suicide."

Jennifer said: "I know he did not commit suicide there's no way. He loved life too much, he loved his family too much, he loved his brothers too much to put them through what they're going through right now...I think somebody didn't like what he had to say and wanted to shut him up and didn't want it to come back on anyone so that's why they made it look like a suicide."

Newsweek is unable to independently verify the claim made by the reported family friend in the interview.