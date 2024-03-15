Aaron Rodgers Responds to CNN's Sandy Hook Truther Smear on Twitter
Tipsheet

Biden WH's Statement on the Death of OK Trans Teen Is Everything You'd Expect It to Be

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 15, 2024 6:30 AM

The Biden White House’s statement on the death of Nex Benedict is everything you’d expect it to be—riddled with fake news in a desperate attempt to keep a dead narrative alive. Benedict was involved in the bathroom brawl with other students at Owasso High School in Oklahoma on February 7 and died shortly after that. The liberal media quickly rushed to blame Republicans and anti-trans legislation for creating the environment that led to Benedict’s death.

Anti-LGBT bullying was a significant ingredient in this woke marinade that quickly went bad. You can see how newsrooms read into this: a trans-non-binary teen got bullied and beaten to death in a deep red state. Then, the video footage was released. We’ll get to that in a second, but here’s the statement from the Biden White House, which omits crucial details about Benedict’s death, namely that Nex started the fight, didn’t know the students involved in the brawl, and there was no history of bullying among those in the melee:

The medical report this week confirmed that Benedict committed suicide.

The Twitter account Libs of TikTok was roped into this mess, as the person behind it, Chaya Raichik, is known for her crusade against woke nonsense in our schools and sits on the Oklahoma Library Media Advisory Committee.

A teenager has died—it’s a tragic story, but it’s not about anti-trans bullying or violence. Meanwhile, the border is out of control, inflation is still high, and the world is on fire, but the Biden White House opted to try and bring this dead woke narrative back to life. 

Tags: WOKE

