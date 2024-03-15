Biden WH's Statement on the Death of OK Trans Teen Is Everything You'd Expect It to Be

The Biden White House’s statement on the death of Nex Benedict is everything you’d expect it to be—riddled with fake news in a desperate attempt to keep a dead narrative alive. Benedict was involved in the bathroom brawl with other students at Owasso High School in Oklahoma on February 7 and died shortly after that. The liberal media quickly rushed to blame Republicans and anti-trans legislation for creating the environment that led to Benedict’s death.

Anti-LGBT bullying was a significant ingredient in this woke marinade that quickly went bad. You can see how newsrooms read into this: a trans-non-binary teen got bullied and beaten to death in a deep red state. Then, the video footage was released. We’ll get to that in a second, but here’s the statement from the Biden White House, which omits crucial details about Benedict’s death, namely that Nex started the fight, didn’t know the students involved in the brawl, and there was no history of bullying among those in the melee:

Biden just put out a statement about Nex Benedict’s d*ath.



He suggests she was bullied and then overdosed because she was “nonbinary” and wasn’t “accepted.”



- There is zero evidence she was targeted because of her identity

- There is zero evidence she committed suicide because… pic.twitter.com/uhLfJxWpNj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 14, 2024

.@POTUS: "Jill and I are heartbroken by the recent loss of Nex Benedict. Every young person deserves to have the fundamental right and freedom to be who they are, and feel safe and supported at school and in their communities."https://t.co/yQJDovyrI9 — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) March 14, 2024

Surveillance footage from Owasso High School moments after Nex Benedict was allegedly beaten to death in an anti-LGB/TQ+ hate crime shows her walking on her own from the nurse’s office to the principal’s office and then leaving the school with a guardian.



I’m not a doctor or a… pic.twitter.com/qBQvNOxN0H — Storm (@stormrobinson) February 24, 2024

Nex Benedict describing the incident in her own words:



The girls didn’t have a history of bullying her as has been claimed in several articles. They had never even seen each other before the incident. She assaulted them first because she thought they were laughing at her. Nex… pic.twitter.com/dQmCQzTqKd — Storm (@stormrobinson) February 24, 2024

The medical report this week confirmed that Benedict committed suicide.

The Twitter account Libs of TikTok was roped into this mess, as the person behind it, Chaya Raichik, is known for her crusade against woke nonsense in our schools and sits on the Oklahoma Library Media Advisory Committee.

A teenager has died—it’s a tragic story, but it’s not about anti-trans bullying or violence. Meanwhile, the border is out of control, inflation is still high, and the world is on fire, but the Biden White House opted to try and bring this dead woke narrative back to life.