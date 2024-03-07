Why Tom Cotton Should Do a Victory Lap Over the National Guard Being Deployed in NYC

It was an opinion piece that cost a New York Times editor his job. James Bennet signed off on Sen. Tom Cotton's (R-AK) article that said deploying the National Guard to maintain law and order in our cities during the 2020 riots might be necessary. This op-ed ran following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Cotton also cited instances during the Civil Rights Movement when the National Guard was mobilized to keep the peace. Bennet was forced to resign from the Times following the woke uproar. It took four years, but New York City adopted the Cotton protocol by deploying almost 1,000 National Guard units in the subway system to deter crime (via NBC News):

Advertisement

#BREAKING National Guard and Police CHECKING BAGS at Grand Central subway station in NYC.



Earlier today Governor Hochul announced deployment NATIONAL GUARD and the State Police in NYC Subways after violent crime.



Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/Hl0Id35MI1 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 6, 2024

A series of recent, high-profile crimes in the New York City subway system prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday to send National Guard members into the sprawling underground network. Hochul is ordering a force of nearly 1,000 people, comprising 750 National Guard members, state police and transit officers, to conduct bag checks at some of the busiest stations. The effort, Hochul said, is intended to "rid our subways of people who commit crimes and [to] protect all New Yorkers whether you're a commuter or a transit worker." "No one heading to their job or to visit family or go to a doctor appointment should worry that the person sitting next to them possesses a deadly weapon," she told reporters. Thomas Taffe, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Department’s chief of operations, said "reducing the fear of crime" is as important as "reducing crime itself."

Life comes at you fast. pic.twitter.com/MoBW9DxK22 — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) March 7, 2024

Talk about a ‘life comes at you fast’ moment for liberals. Cotton’s piece was viewed as racist and one that could possibly get black people killed. Now, some of these people appear to give into the idea that guardsmen at the turnstiles might enhance public safety. You cannot make this up. Once again, we were right, and the Left was wrong. Specifically, Sen. Cotton was right.

Take a victory lap, sir. It's well-earned.