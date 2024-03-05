Some People Cannot Say This Word When Talking About Donald Trump

We’re lucky that this is a rare occurrence, though it provides some humor to these dismal political times. We have a Department of Justice acting like the Democratic Party’s private army. You already know how the deck is stacked against us in the media and tech industries. Our FBI was working with Twitter to influence public opinion and censor certain views until it was exposed with Elon Musk’s purchase of the social media platform and the revelation of the Twitter Files. So, in these dark times, yes, I will find it amusing that Democrats are incapable of saying this word when talking about Donald Trump.

Chuck Schumer accusing Donald Trump of inciting “an erection.” 😳pic.twitter.com/K3dkC5XlCD — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) January 22, 2021

Adam Schiff thinks Trump should be removed from the ballot because he incited an erection. We don’t need to know your wet dreams, pencil neck. pic.twitter.com/6b65DZAjOb — MAGA RegularAmerican Woman🍊 (@lebntb2016) September 5, 2023

It's insurrection, not the other thing, Democrats. As Trump would say, these are some sick, sick people here.

Sen. Chuck Schumer's (D-NY) slip-up is now part of the congressional record. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) also said it during a congressional hearing. And now, CNN’s Jake Tapper has joined the club (via Mediaite):

Come again…Trump participated in a what ? pic.twitter.com/IJcXExwRYW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 5, 2024

Right, the Colorado Supreme Court, of course, wasn’t saying – however partisan people might have thought that decision was – their official explanation was not they didn’t like Donald Trump. They said he participated in an erection and I have to– insurrection. Sorry. An insurrection. And I have to say, I got up at five this morning to do Kasie Hunt’s show and I’m exhausted.

I can see how Tapper can be exhausted, but what’s everyone else’s excuse? Just some morning levity here, folks.

We’ll have the Super Tuesday coverage later tonight.