Tipsheet

Some People Cannot Say This Word When Talking About Donald Trump

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 05, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Steve Helber

We’re lucky that this is a rare occurrence, though it provides some humor to these dismal political times. We have a Department of Justice acting like the Democratic Party’s private army. You already know how the deck is stacked against us in the media and tech industries. Our FBI was working with Twitter to influence public opinion and censor certain views until it was exposed with Elon Musk’s purchase of the social media platform and the revelation of the Twitter Files. So, in these dark times, yes, I will find it amusing that Democrats are incapable of saying this word when talking about Donald Trump. 

It's insurrection, not the other thing, Democrats. As Trump would say, these are some sick, sick people here.

Sen. Chuck Schumer's (D-NY) slip-up is now part of the congressional record. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) also said it during a congressional hearing. And now, CNN’s Jake Tapper has joined the club (via Mediaite):

 Right, the Colorado Supreme Court, of course, wasn’t saying – however partisan people might have thought that decision was – their official explanation was not they didn’t like Donald Trump. They said he participated in an erection and I have to– insurrection. Sorry. An insurrection. And I have to say, I got up at five this morning to do Kasie Hunt’s show and I’m exhausted.

Why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Melted Down in Front of Pro-Hamas Supporters Matt Vespa
 I can see how Tapper can be exhausted, but what’s everyone else’s excuse? Just some morning levity here, folks.

 We’ll have the Super Tuesday coverage later tonight. 

