Tipsheet

UPSET: Joe Biden Has Lost a Super Tuesday Primary

Matt Vespa
March 05, 2024 10:15 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

 Joe Biden is the Democratic Party’s nominee. That’s not shocking. Donald Trump delivering a beatdown to Nikki Haley nationwide is also not an unsurprising development on Super Tuesday. But Joe Biden losing a contested primary contest was not on anyone’s political bingo card. It’s not a state. Biden lost in American Samoa to Jason Palmer—who the hell is that—who got 51 votes over the president’s 40. Yeah, only 91 people voted over there (via The Hill): 

Democrat Jason Palmer, a entrepreneur running a long-shot bid against the incumbent, was projected to win the U.S. territory’s Democratic race.

Palmer has reportedly qualified for the presidential ballot in just 16 states and territories, according to a release from the campaign through PRNewswire.  

Since American Samoa is a U.S. territory, it doesn’t have electoral votes in the general election — but it can still send 11 delegates to the Democratic National Convention (DNC) later this year. DDHQ estimates that so far Palmer has won 4 delegates and Biden 2. 

Democrat Michael Bloomberg came out on top in the party’s 2020 presidential primary in American Samoa, while then-candidate Biden got single-digit support. 

It's odd, but Joe isn’t well-liked over there. He’s also not popular stateside either. 


