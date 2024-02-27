Oh, So That's What Biden's Border Visit Is Really About
As Expected, Trump Subjected Nikki Haley to a Beatdown in Michigan

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 27, 2024 9:15 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

To the shock of no one, former President Donald J. Trump emerged victorious over Nikki Haley. With 11 percent reporting, Trump clinched 64 percent of the vote over Haley's 31 percent, who is now making a spectacle of herself by remaining in a race where there is no path for her to win the Republican nomination. There is no Haley campaign. What she is dragged through Michigan was the dead carcass of what was once her 2024 campaign. Trump entered the Mitten State way ahead of Haley, with polls that had him up 50-plus points or more.  

It's quite clear that Republican voters made their choice. The race is over, but Haley, for some odd reason, remains committed to being hated by virtually every member of the conservative base that she claims to be part of. Trump’s triumphant victory in the Wolverine State is the largest over his ‘rival’ in the past four contests. 

Haley signaled she intends to stay in this race through Super Tuesday, where she isn’t favored to win a single contest. The Koch Brothers network, who backed Haley, has put the kibosh on more resources, viewing her as no longer a viable candidate to block Trump. Haley’s viability was already on life support with her third-place finish in the Iowa Caucuses, and it flatlined after she failed to stop Trump in the New Hampshire primary. 

Haley is a glutton for punishment. 

And if you're curious about the Democrats and those who voted 'uncommitted' to protest Biden and the Israel-Hamas War, here you go:

