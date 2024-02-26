Vote Now for Who Should Be Trump's VP
Here's What Trump Said to Argentina's Javier Milei at CPAC

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 26, 2024 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Gustavo Garello

You knew this was a possibility at the Conservative Political Action Conference that concluded on Saturday. The former president delivered a 90-minute closing address to attendees, but there was also a meeting that truly befits the expression that a picture is worth a thousand words. Argentinian President Javier Milei, who vowed to revive his nation’s economy after decades of left-wing Peronist policies, was invited to speak at the conference. Backstage, Trump and Milei met, shook hands, and traded compliments. 

Trump said Milei was doing a great job trying to get his country back on track, adding that Milei was MAGA—Make Argentina Great Again (via Financial Times): 

“He’s Maga. Make Argentina Great Again,” Trump said of Milei in his speech. “I realised he’s one of the few who can really do it well.” 

In a video of the two leaders meeting backstage, posted on X by a Trump adviser, an exuberant Milei thanks the former president “for all [his] work” and says: “I hope to see you again and the next time I hope you will be president.” 

Milei, a political outsider who won the 2023 election on a pledge to solve the country’s dire economic crisis, has said the US will be one of Argentina’s main allies under his government. He badly needs support from the US, the largest stakeholder in the IMF, as the fund weighs whether to lend more money to Argentina, already its largest debtor, to support Milei’s reforms. 

The day before his meeting with Trump, Milei hosted US state secretary Antony Blinken in Buenos Aires. 

What a meeting:

You could say that Milei is slightly off the chain than Trump on the trail, where he wielded chainsaws. Still, he vows that “s**t leftists’ have destroyed the country and will do everything he can to reverse their policies and attack their agenda, which caused 40 percent of Argentinians to now live in poverty. 

