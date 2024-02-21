Nancy Pelosi Isn't the Only One Peddling Russian Interference Nonsense

As Katie wrote yesterday, the Democrats are back to their red scare antics. Some are now in full-blown ‘Republicans are Russian traitors’ mode with their tinfoil nonsense about Moscow interference in 2024. If you close your eyes, what they’re saying is no different than what you’d hear on InfoWars, a show that, at times, isn’t so dissimilar from what’s on MSNBC daily, except there would have been no Kanye interview.

.@jrpsaki: "We're all wondering... What do you think Putin has on Trump?" @SpeakerPelosi: "I don't know what he has on him, but I think it's probably financial." pic.twitter.com/w5hfRPyfp2 — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) February 20, 2024

Pelosi insinuated that the Kremlin has financial dirt on Trump, despite new evidence showing that Moscow wanted Hillary to win the 2016 election, not Trump. Now, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) has trotted out the line that the Russians are using the House Republican majority to interfere in the upcoming election:

COMPLETELY INSANE: Disgraced Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman claims, "It now appears as if the House Republican majority is being used by Russia to interfere in the 2024 election." pic.twitter.com/wEaeYxGTqC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 21, 2024

Rep. Hakeem Jefferies (D-NY) went on The View to reiterate the Trump blackmail falsehood and the supposed pro-Putin biases of congressional Republicans:

ABSOLUTELY UNHINGED: Election Denier Hakeem Jeffries baselessly accuses Republicans of being "pro-Putin" and suggests President Trump is being blackmailed.



It's the Russian Collusion Hoax 2.0. pic.twitter.com/KK9DuL3PGP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 21, 2024

This movie is old. The GOP-Trump-Russia narrative is the creature feature that should have never been franchised. It’s the political equivalent of the Friday the 13th franchise that truly jumped the shark after the Jason Takes Manhattan installment. It’s the Saw movies or the Fast and The Furious saga—we’re too old for this crap. It was entertaining initially, but no one except those genuinely huffing spray paint believes this nonsense anymore. It’s also ineffective.

Joe Biden’s dismal approval ratings, the struggling economy, the out-of-control inflation, and the Democratic Party base drifting away are not going to be righted by a ‘Trump is a Russian asset’ attack. That Molotov cocktail is finished. Right now, the biggest threat to Biden’s re-election comes from the mass Muslim voter revolt that’s reverberating throughout the Rust Belt. The Russia games are over, Democrats. Also, Goldman has embarrassed the party consistently when it comes to delivering body blows. Democrats probably know that by now, so this was a move to show that they’re doing something and applying pressure on the GOP to pass the current Ukraine package.