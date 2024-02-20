Nancy Pelosi Revamps the Russia Hoax

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is revamping false allegations against former President Donald Trump -- just in time for the 2024 presidential election.

During an interview with former Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki over the weekend, Pelosi claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin "has something" on Trump, likely "financial." She also said Trump didn't view being president as an honor and that he failed to uphold his oath.

"What do you think Putin has on Trump?" Psaki asked.

"I think it's probably financial or it's something to come," Pelosi responded.

.@jrpsaki: "We're all wondering... What do you think Putin has on Trump?" @SpeakerPelosi: "I don't know what he has on him, but I think it's probably financial." pic.twitter.com/w5hfRPyfp2 — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) February 20, 2024

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin came out in favor of a second Biden term last week. From NBC News: