Nancy Pelosi Revamps the Russia Hoax

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is revamping false allegations against former President Donald Trump -- just in time for the 2024 presidential election.
During an interview with former Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki over the weekend, Pelosi claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin "has something" on Trump, likely "financial." She also said Trump didn't view being president as an honor and that he failed to uphold his oath.
"What do you think Putin has on Trump?" Psaki asked.
"I think it's probably financial or it's something to come," Pelosi responded.
.@jrpsaki: "We're all wondering... What do you think Putin has on Trump?" @SpeakerPelosi: "I don't know what he has on him, but I think it's probably financial." pic.twitter.com/w5hfRPyfp2— Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) February 20, 2024
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin came out in favor of a second Biden term last week. From NBC News:
President Joe Biden has been handed an endorsement from an unexpected and perhaps unwelcome source: the Kremlin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that his country would prefer to see the “more experienced” Biden in the White House for a second term than the Republican front-runner, former President Donald Trump.
The comments, which may be taken more as mischievous meddling than serious statecraft, were the Russian leader’s most direct in public on the upcoming U.S. presidential election. They were welcomed by Trump but dismissed by the White House, which urged Putin to “stay out” of the election.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member