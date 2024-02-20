The Only Way We’ll Survive
Illegal Immigrants Assault New York Police Officers Again
Police, the Media Won't Name KC Shooter Suspects Because They're Minors. There's Just...
Scientists Fear a 'Zombie Deer Disease' Could Mutate to Infect Humans
Prepare Yourself to Be Labeled a Crazy Person
Remember Biden's EV Mandate? Well...
Illinois Mayor Accused of Dressing, Behaving Like Movie Gangster
'Trans' Athlete Causes Multiple Injuries in Girls' Basketball Game
So, a Suspicious Package Was Sent to Speaker Johnson's Church
Republicans Host Panel Discussion on Importance of Building the Future of the Party
Do Texans Support Gov. Abbott’s Plan to Militarize the Southern Border?
This British Health Official's Take on Transgender 'Chestfeeding' Is Something Else
It Is Time for More Truth, Transparency and Transformation
Democrat State Asks for Volunteers to House Illegal Immigrants
Tipsheet

Nancy Pelosi Revamps the Russia Hoax

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 20, 2024 3:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is revamping false allegations against former President Donald Trump -- just in time for the 2024 presidential election. 

During an interview with former Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki over the weekend, Pelosi claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin "has something" on Trump, likely "financial." She also said Trump didn't view being president as an honor and that he failed to uphold his oath. 

Advertisement

"What do you think Putin has on Trump?" Psaki asked. 

"I think it's probably financial or it's something to come," Pelosi responded. 

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin came out in favor of a second Biden term last week. From NBC News

President Joe Biden has been handed an endorsement from an unexpected and perhaps unwelcome source: the Kremlin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that his country would prefer to see the “more experienced” Biden in the White House for a second term than the Republican front-runner, former President Donald Trump.

The comments, which may be taken more as mischievous meddling than serious statecraft, were the Russian leader’s most direct in public on the upcoming U.S. presidential election. They were welcomed by Trump but dismissed by the White House, which urged Putin to “stay out” of the election.

Recommended

New Evidence in the J6 Pipe Bomb Story Is Bound to Cause a Stir Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Evidence in the J6 Pipe Bomb Story Is Bound to Cause a Stir Matt Vespa
Police, the Media Won't Name KC Shooter Suspects Because They're Minors. There's Just One Problem... Katie Pavlich
The Only Way We’ll Survive Katie Pavlich
Scientists Fear a 'Zombie Deer Disease' Could Mutate to Infect Humans Matt Vespa
So, a Suspicious Package Was Sent to Speaker Johnson's Church Mia Cathell
Dad Fact-Checks Daughter's Viral TikTok Saying He Abandoned Her Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Evidence in the J6 Pipe Bomb Story Is Bound to Cause a Stir Matt Vespa
Advertisement