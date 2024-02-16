Was There a 'Jussie Smollett' Moment During the Fani Willis Hearing Today?

Mia will have much more about the entire testimony concerning Fani Willis’ father, John C. Floyd III. Still, there was a claim he made about his daughter’s safety after she was elected in 2020: she was forced to leave her house amid threats, one of which included a bunch of racists besieging her home.

Advertisement

Is there any evidence of this? Cameras are everywhere these days. Were the police called? https://t.co/KkVZJJzQOA — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 16, 2024





As Guy noted, there’s one question regarding this part of Mr. Floyd’s testimony. Where’s the evidence? Do we have 911 calls? It’s sad to say this, but there have been too many hoaxes, large and small, that have been promoted by the media since 2016. The biggest torpedo with this beat is the Jussie Smollett race hoax, where the actor paid two Nigerian brothers to “assault” him while hurling racist and homophobic epithets on the streets of Chicago in 2019. It was a fake hate crime, an incident that led to criminal charges for the fallen Empire star.

We had a Muslim woman allege a hate crime on the New York City subway that didn’t happen in 2016. A Palestinian in Ohio got busted for pulling a ‘Jussie Smollett’ last November.

In 2020, two major ‘noose’ incidents turned out to be total hoaxes. Racecar driver Bubba Wallace’s fiasco caused unnecessary heartburn for NASCAR, leading to the FBI devoting resources to the incident. It turned out to be a garage door pull loop. Oakland, California, also got worked up about five loops that were found hanging on a tree at a local park that same year. It was later revealed to be exercise equipment.

This bit isn’t even a major part of the Fani Willis saga. Still, you know it’s one that the liberal media is going to highlight to avoid reporting about the more unsavory parts of this misconduct hearing. The point here is to be extra wary of these allegations of race-based assaults and threats because, well, a lot of people have lied about it.