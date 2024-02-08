If This Is the Left’s Defense for Biden’s Bad Memory, They’re Screwed

The report filed by Special Counsel Robert Hur on Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified information is everything the president’s team feared regarding the 2024 election. It finds that the former vice president willfully retained documents but refused to charge him because he’s too old and feeble to stand trial. In essence, they ruled Biden an invalid. Like Hillary Clinton, the Justice Department tossed Biden out to be judged by the court of public opinion, who are overwhelming in their consensus that he’s too old to be president. As Spencer noted, it doesn’t help that Joe can’t remember when he was Obama’s VP or when his son, Beau, died of brain cancer.

DOOCY: "This is a very embarrassing report for a president in his 80's..."



Joe Biden's sheer mental incapacity is now fully on the record for everybody to see, and no amount of spin from the White House will effectively convince the American people otherwise. pic.twitter.com/jmiKTyuzms — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 8, 2024

.....Biden is found to have "willfully retained" documents but he is still viewed as too "sympathetic" person for a potential jury. Conversely, Trump was clearly viewed as neither sympathetic nor sufficiently old to warrant such consideration. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 8, 2024





Donald Trump Jr. noted the double standard, as did other legal observers about the rank hypocrisy over the two classified document probes by the DOJ: Biden is too mentally degraded to stand trial but competent enough to control the nuclear codes and run the country. It’s nonsensical but not as ludicrous as an ex-Obama aide’s defense of Biden for the pervasive memory lapses that dot the Hur report. Enter Tommy Vietor of Pod Save America, who said Biden might have been distracted by the October 7 terror attack in Israel. Even progressive reporter Glenn Greenwald found this excuse laughable, which led to a bit of a back-and-forth between the two lefties. Vietor later admitted he hadn't seen Biden in years:

Robert Hur clearly decided to go down the Jim Comey path of filling his report absolving Biden of criminal activity with ad hominem attacks, like calling him an "elderly man with poor memory." Not remotely subtle. Just a right-wing hit job from within Biden's own DOJ. Wild. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) February 8, 2024

Robert Hur's interviews with Biden were on October 8th and October 9th...days if not hours after the October 7th Hamas attack. If he seemed distracted, there is a pretty good reason why that doesn't require Hur to speculate on what conclusion a fictitious jury might have. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) February 8, 2024

I haven't seen Biden in person since maybe 2018 or so, so I genuinely have no firsthand knowledge. But yes, I do have a terrible memory for dates. But all that said, do we really think it's appropriate for a prosecutor to speculate on a jury might have concluded in this way? — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) February 8, 2024

Come on. When you're distracted, do you forget the years when you worked in the White House? The year you were born or got married?



Like I said, I don't think this is an effective path for defending Biden. Most people have elderly people in their lives who decline this way. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 8, 2024

Please, if Biden can’t remember his Obama-era days or when his son died, he didn’t know about the Hamas attack on Israel last year. But besides all of that, that’s not an excuse. As Greenwald noted, it has nothing to do with recollecting basic life facts.

Hur might have refused to file charges against Joe Biden, but the report might do something even better: damage the already fragile aura of competence surrounding this White House. I know you already knew Biden was mentally a goner, but remember all the talking points about how this guy is energetic and stays up late working—this report killed that narrative with a DOJ seal on it.