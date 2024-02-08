Trump Takes His Victory Lap in Nevada, But There Was Something Different About...
Tipsheet

If This Is the Left's Defense for Biden's Bad Memory, They're Screwed

Matt Vespa
February 08, 2024
AP Photo/John Locher

The report filed by Special Counsel Robert Hur on Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified information is everything the president’s team feared regarding the 2024 election. It finds that the former vice president willfully retained documents but refused to charge him because he’s too old and feeble to stand trial. In essence, they ruled Biden an invalid. Like Hillary Clinton, the Justice Department tossed Biden out to be judged by the court of public opinion, who are overwhelming in their consensus that he’s too old to be president. As Spencer noted, it doesn’t help that Joe can’t remember when he was Obama’s VP or when his son, Beau, died of brain cancer. 

Donald Trump Jr. noted the double standard, as did other legal observers about the rank hypocrisy over the two classified document probes by the DOJ: Biden is too mentally degraded to stand trial but competent enough to control the nuclear codes and run the country. It’s nonsensical but not as ludicrous as an ex-Obama aide’s defense of Biden for the pervasive memory lapses that dot the Hur report. Enter Tommy Vietor of Pod Save America, who said Biden might have been distracted by the October 7 terror attack in Israel. Even progressive reporter Glenn Greenwald found this excuse laughable, which led to a bit of a back-and-forth between the two lefties. Vietor later admitted he hadn't seen Biden in years: 

Please, if Biden can’t remember his Obama-era days or when his son died, he didn’t know about the Hamas attack on Israel last year. But besides all of that, that’s not an excuse. As Greenwald noted, it has nothing to do with recollecting basic life facts. 

Hur might have refused to file charges against Joe Biden, but the report might do something even better: damage the already fragile aura of competence surrounding this White House. I know you already knew Biden was mentally a goner, but remember all the talking points about how this guy is energetic and stays up late working—this report killed that narrative with a DOJ seal on it.

