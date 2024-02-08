Did a Dem Senator Just Say the Quiet Part Out Loud About Illegal Immigration?

The Senate’s border bill is a disaster, and it went down in flames during Wednesday’s floor vote. Republicans blocked this joke of a border security bill. It’s a Ukraine war package disguised as something aimed at securing the southern border. The lion’s share of the $118 billion appropriation—$60 billion—goes to Kyiv; only around $20 billion is set aside to solve this immigration crisis.

It provides a pathway to citizenship for the unvetted Afghan refugees we scooped up after Kabul fell, taxpayer-funded lawyers for migrants under 13, 250,000 new visas over five years, and permanent residency status for children of parents here on H-1B visas. The provisions that make it harder to claim asylum and expedite deportations are reasonable but also toothless. More funds for Border Patrol are meant to hire more people to process the claims, not deport people or enforce federal immigration laws.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) has incredulously taken to the media, claiming that Republicans are the ones who want a border crisis to weaponize against Biden. I don’t even have the capacity to delve into that nonsense. But Murphy also had an odd phrase to describe illegal aliens; he called them “undocumented Americans.”

Democrats did well to keep their end of the bargain for their immigration looneys. The new visas, granting children of H-1B holders essentially permanent resident status—all of this is meant to neuter Republicans when Democrats push for mass amnesty. It’s nothing new, but putting the horde of illegals on the citizenship track is key here. When that time comes, expect a lot of backbones from Republicans to wither.