Tipsheet

Law Professor Explains How the Ruling on Presidential Immunity Was Sort of a Win for Trump

Matt Vespa
February 07, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

As Spencer wrote yesterday, the DC Court of Appeals rejected the argument from Donald Trump’s legal team that the former president is immune from prosecution stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s January 6 case. The federal election interference trial was indefinitely delayed until this question surrounding presidential immunity was resolved, and there was concern that this could leech into Smith’s other case against Trump: the alleged mishandling of classified materials. Does this mean the trial date is back on the calendar? Not yet.

As Jonathan Turley commented yesterday, even with the DC Court of Appeals rejecting the former president’s legal arguments, the ruling was, in a way, a win for Trump. The word of the day is delay, and here’s one way this whole circus could drag out, thanks to our endless appeals process:

If Trump’s team can maintain meddling with these trials on cases, almost all of which are politically motivated, then it’s a win. The Georgia RICO case against Trump has hit a snag, as the prosecution has been slapped with various ethics charges stemming from the personal relationship between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Nathan Wade, who could be removed from the team over this romantic arrangement. Jack Smith’s trials could be put on hold by endless appeals. That leaves the weakest trial against Trump: the Stormy Daniels hush money case from Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. 

Trump faces over 90 criminal charges. Given how the deck is stacked, it’s hard to see him escaping conviction on all of them, but we’ll revisit that when we come to that juncture.

