And the Fastest-Growing Migrant Group at the Southern Border Is...

Immigration is an ongoing issue, but that hasn’t stopped Democrats from turning a complicated national security matter into a political football by claiming the Republican position to secure the border is grounded in white supremacy. The diversity selling point is also a smokescreen. They couldn’t care less about these people. Otherwise, they would’ve done something to deter the border crossings that have led to a record number of migrant deaths. Also, it’s not just Hispanics who are flocking to the US-Mexico border.

Chinese migrants are one group that’s had it with their nation’s draconian COVID protocols and when asked why they’re making the arduous trek to Mexico, some responded with one word: freedom. It’s not a surprise that these folks are now the fastest-growing group being encountered at the border. From bankers to factory workers, Chinese folks from all backgrounds ‘want in’ on America. Some even pass through illegally with carry-on luggage, having flown to Mexico (via CBS News):

Chinese migrants are the fastest growing group trying to cross into the U.S. from Mexico. Last year, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported 37,000 Chinese citizens were apprehended as they illegally crossed the border; that's 50 times more than two years earlier. Many of the migrants say they made the journey to escape China's increasingly repressive political climate and sluggish economy. The mom, through a translator, told "60 Minutes" that what motivated her was more than economic reasons and could be summed up in one word. "Freedom," she said. […] One man, a college graduate, said his trip from China took 40 days. He said he had traveled through Thailand, Morocco, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica and Nicaragua on his way to the U.S border. The gap is a global destination, littered with travel documents from around the world. With the help of a translator, "60 Minutes" met some of the Chinese migrants coming through, including a teacher, a banker, some small business owners and a factory worker. Unlike the migrants who make the grueling journey through Central America, some middle class migrants from China arrive with rolling bags. Some said they took flights all the way to Mexico. Many flew from China to Ecuador because it doesn't require a visa for Chinese nationals. Then they flew to Tijuana. The migrants said they connected with smugglers and paid $400 for the hour-long drive to the gap at the border.

The “gap” is a four-foot entry point at the end of a border fence 60 miles east of San Diego. CBS News added that they witnessed almost 600 people pass through unmolested. They were there for four days. Chinese usually came through with visas, which have been hard to come by due to the two nations’ increasing tensions.

Nationalities of all sorts are using the porous conditions to make a run for it; some are even on our terror watch lists. Biden remains asleep at the switch. There is a cost to this reckless behavior by Democrats regarding border security. One is the strain it has placed on our resources. Denver’s hospital system is on the verge of collapse. New York City doled out $53 million in pre-paid credit cards to illegals, which comes after Mayor Eric Adams said this illegal alien invasion could destroy the city.

While Democrats cannot help themselves by turning this into a race and diversity issue, it’s not. That was never the issue. The point is that opening the floodgates to anyone where cities, states, and municipalities are incapable of shouldering the burden creates havoc for everyone. This situation is a mess. It’s been a mess ever since Joe was inaugurated.