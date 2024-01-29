Snopes' Laughable Fact Check About Biden's Hard Hat Gets Slapped Down
Tipsheet

Of Course, SNL Mocked Trump Over Something That Absolutely Exists

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 29, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Does Saturday Night Live’s writing staff not use Google? It could’ve prevented an embarrassing segment for their Weekend Update skit, which mocked Donald Trump for using the term “de-banking” in a recent speech. It’s like how the media kept misquoting Donald Trump: he said big league, not bigly. But there’s also the Mexican and ‘their rapists’ misquote, along with the ‘very fine people’ lie peddled after the White Nationalist rally in Charlottesville. 

At least those screw-ups were grounded in some reality. On this trip-up, the comedy writers appear not to have even bothered double-checking whether this term was real. You have a CNBC interview with Apollo CEO Marc Rowan about how “de-banking” fuels the private credit surge. The Australian government conducted a review of de-banking and its impacts. Last year, there was a pitch from the government in the United Kingdom to crack down on political ‘de-banking.’ As some noted on social media, Canada did this during the truckers’ revolt over the COVID vaccine mandates.

 But Deadline and other publications will probably frame Trump’s de-banking remarks as a gaffe when they’re not.

