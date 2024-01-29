Of Course, SNL Mocked Trump Over Something That Absolutely Exists

Does Saturday Night Live’s writing staff not use Google? It could’ve prevented an embarrassing segment for their Weekend Update skit, which mocked Donald Trump for using the term “de-banking” in a recent speech. It’s like how the media kept misquoting Donald Trump: he said big league, not bigly. But there’s also the Mexican and ‘their rapists’ misquote, along with the ‘very fine people’ lie peddled after the White Nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

Trump: We’re going to place strong protections to stop banks and regulators from trying to debank you from your— your political beliefs what they do. They want to debank you. We’re going to debank— think of this. They want to take away your country. Electric cars pic.twitter.com/eJpPyuosG8 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 18, 2024





SNL did a segment mocking Trump for using the word de-bank:



"Trump introduced an interesting new term: de-banking. I don't know what the hell de-bank even means."



This is what happens when you live in your own echo chamber.



Not one SNL writer or audience member realized that… pic.twitter.com/oUKZjFa1SL — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 28, 2024

At least those screw-ups were grounded in some reality. On this trip-up, the comedy writers appear not to have even bothered double-checking whether this term was real. You have a CNBC interview with Apollo CEO Marc Rowan about how “de-banking” fuels the private credit surge. The Australian government conducted a review of de-banking and its impacts. Last year, there was a pitch from the government in the United Kingdom to crack down on political ‘de-banking.’ As some noted on social media, Canada did this during the truckers’ revolt over the COVID vaccine mandates.

But Deadline and other publications will probably frame Trump’s de-banking remarks as a gaffe when they’re not.