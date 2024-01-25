After These Remarks by UAW President, The Biden Coalition Is Leaking Like a Sieve

Is there any critical Democratic Party voter bloc that likes Joe Biden right now? If the Obama coalition was a smooth-running and sleek Maserati, Joe just wrecked it. Maybe this was easily previsioned, but Biden faces defections and dissatisfaction across the board.

Young people think he’s old and feel sold out that college debt relief wasn’t accomplished. Muslim voters could rebel and stay home over this administration’s policy toward Israel, which ironically is one of the few things this White House gets right. Black and Hispanic voters have soured on Biden, with red flags popping up since last September. And now, rank-and-file labor union members are finished with this guy:

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain: "Let me be clear about this — a great majority of our members will NOT vote for President Biden." pic.twitter.com/l8cqPmGf8T — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 25, 2024

On all fronts, Joe Biden is facing election-killing results. Biden can’t win if Muslim voters across the Rust Belt—Michigan, Minnesota, Michigan—stay home. Joe can’t win if black voters stay home. He’ll struggle mightily if younger voters let this older man get put out to political pasture. Add the labor union defections, high inflation, and continued anemic economic growth, along with those who say they’re poorer than they were four years ago, and it’s a Trump landslide victory. It might be more of a clothespin vote for most, but a win is a win.

Unlike Obama or Bill Clinton, Biden has no political skill or the energy to pull off an epic comeback. The more he’s on the trail, the more we’ll see him short-circuit. And we’re at a point where even if a significant portion of Democrats don’t want him to run again, it might be too late to drop him.

There is no way the Democrats are really gonna trot this guy out there right? pic.twitter.com/uQJ0fKnuFH — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 25, 2024

The more you drink, the easier it becomes to understand Biden. pic.twitter.com/YoHLrvMs1m — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) January 25, 2024

In less than four years, Biden took the Democratic Party base and destroyed it. What’s left is a rabid band of antisemites and neo-Nazis who support Hamas, Jewish genocide, and the destruction of Israel.