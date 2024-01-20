How Novak Djokovic Responded to the Death of the Reporter Who Attacked Him...
Former British MP Captures the Pro-Palestinian Side in One Tweet. It's Horrifying.
Boeing 747 Cargo Plane Caught Spraying Flames Everywhere During Emergency Landing
Based on Trump's Remarks Last Night, I Don't Think Nikki Haley Is Going...
A Front-Row Seat to Biden's Open Border
DeSantis Says This About Trump If Forced to Suspend His Campaign
Texas Authorities Begin Arresting Illegal Immigrants at Southern Border
Biden Admits the U.S. Border Is Not Secure, But There’s a Catch
Americans Say Trump Should Seek Revenge on Dems In Second Term
WH: 'We Have to Do Something About Illegal Migration' Then Brags About Taxpayer-Funded...
It Took Just 90 Seconds for Joe Biden to Get Confused During a...
Biden's Open Border Policies Are Deadly Enough to Kill 'Every American'
Andrew Cuomo Sues Letitia James Over Sexual Harassment Investigation Documents
A 2024 Woke-to-English Translation Guide
Tipsheet

Correction: Sports Illustrated Isn't Totally Dead, But Almost Everyone Is Still Fired

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 20, 2024 10:30 PM
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated is about to go under, or is it? After the Red Wedding-like announcement on Friday, there’s been something of a clarification concerning the massive layoffs staffers should expect at the publication. This development came after things went afoul with management over the licensing rights (via WaPo):

Advertisement

Much of the staff of Sports Illustrated, and possibly all remaining writers and editors, received layoff notices Friday, which could spell the end of a publication that for decades was the gold standard of sports journalism. 

[…] 

The layoffs come amid an ongoing dispute between Authentic Brands Group and the Arena Group, the two companies atop an unusual ownership structure for Sports Illustrated. ABG, which owns the brand, is a licensing company that owns the brands of celebrities such as Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley. Arena Group pays ABG $15 million a year for the rights to publish Sports Illustrated in print and online. 

Earlier this month, the Arena Group missed a $3.75 million payment to ABG, which ABG said violated the terms of its licensing deal. An SEC filing Thursday said Arena’s publishing license was terminated. 

Recommended

How Novak Djokovic Responded to the Death of the Reporter Who Attacked Him Over His Vaccination Status Matt Vespa
Advertisement

So, what’s the new update with the magazine? They will reportedly continue publishing issues, and the website will remain operational, but most of its staff should expect to be fired. It’s the ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ phase of Sports Illustrated, huh? There’s a body, but it’s dead. The lights are on, but no one’s home. The magazine will remain, but virtually everyone working for it will be terminated now. Sports Illustrated is now the journalistic equivalent of being brain-dead.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How Novak Djokovic Responded to the Death of the Reporter Who Attacked Him Over His Vaccination Status Matt Vespa
Former British MP Captures the Pro-Palestinian Side in One Tweet. It's Horrifying. Matt Vespa
DeSantis Says This About Trump If Forced to Suspend His Campaign Sarah Arnold
It Took Just 90 Seconds for Joe Biden to Get Confused During a Speech Sarah Arnold
So, Do You Think This Story Out of NYC Will Make the Headlines? Matt Vespa
A 2024 Woke-to-English Translation Guide David Burg

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
How Novak Djokovic Responded to the Death of the Reporter Who Attacked Him Over His Vaccination Status Matt Vespa
Advertisement