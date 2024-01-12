Why Jimmy Kimmel Is Waging All-Out War Against Aaron Rodgers

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers are at war. As we learn more about the sex trafficking operation relating to the late Jeffrey Epstein from a past lawsuit by one of his victims, we know that the names of very powerful and wealthy individuals who frequented the convicted sexual predator’s island were going to be revealed. From Bill Clinton to Bill Gates, to Stephen Hawking to hotel magnates, the names are being publicized, though most we already knew. Is Kimmel on that list? I don’t think so, but Rodgers insinuated that he was on the January 2 episode of The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN, an attempt at humor that network executives probably weren’t comfortable with.

"I can see exactly why Jimmy Kimmel felt the way he felt, especially with his position. But I think Aaron was just trying to talk shit."



Pat McAfee opens his show by responding to the fallout and threats of legal action coming out of his Tuesday interview with Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/UCv1yAp62Z — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 3, 2024

It led to Kimmel responding on his show and social media, though McAfee a day later tried to clear the air, claiming that Rodgers was likely talking trash and not lobbing a serious allegation. Since suffering a season-ending Achilles tear, the Jets quarterback has been a regular fixture on the show, drawing the ire of those on the Left since Mr. Rodgers is decidedly anti-cancel culture. The man always says what he wants as he can and should, but the Kimmel swipe has led to an all-out war between the two men, and it could end up with both parties appearing before a judge in a defamation suit (via Variety):

There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn’t come out” and “If that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.” Kimmel, who’s had a longstanding feud with Rodgers, fired back immediately. He wrote on X, “Dear Asshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.” Kimmel blasted Rodgers on his late-night show this week, saying he’s a “hamster-brained man” who “thinks he knows what the government is up to because he’s a quarterback doing research on YouTube and listening to podcasts.” Rodgers reappeared on “The Pat McAfee” show yesterday and addressed his comments about Kimmel, but stopped short of apologizing. “I still haven’t popped a bottle because there hasn’t been any list that’s come out. I’m glad Jimmy is not on the list. I really am. I don’t think he’s the P-word,” he said. “It’s impressive that a man who went to Arizona State and has 10 joke writers can read off a prompter,” Rodgers quipped. “My education at [junior college] and my three semesters at Cal, that I’m very proud of, has worked out for me and I’m glad to see it’s worked out for him as well. I wish him the best. Again, I don’t give a shit what he says about me. As long as he understands what I actually said and that I’m not accusing him of being on a list, then I’m all for moving forward.”

"I'm not stupid enough to accuse you of that with absolutely zero concrete evidence."



Aaron Rodgers gives his side of the controversy with Jimmy Kimmel pic.twitter.com/wSUGyqTLhW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 9, 2024

Rodgers also said that ESPN executives didn’t make things any easier after the January 2 episode (via Associated Press):

Rodgers criticized Mike Foss, an ESPN executive who oversees McAfee’s show, for saying that Rodgers had made “a dumb and factually inaccurate joke” about Kimmel. “Mike, you’re not helping,” Rodgers said. “You’re not helping because I just read earlier exactly what I said. This is the game plan of the media and this is what they do: They try to cancel, you know, and it’s not just me.” Rodgers last week said a lot of people, “including Jimmy Kimmel,” are really hoping that a list of Epstein’s associates doesn’t come out publicly. Kimmel, who has denied any association with Epstein, threatened Rodgers with a lawsuit for the comment and said the NFL star was putting his family in danger.

Pat McAfee Has Cut Aaron Rodgers From His Show For Remainder of The Season https://t.co/6QOOb2Afc0 pic.twitter.com/NsRjp333Ny — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 10, 2024

Pat McAfee announced today on his show that Aaron Rodgers is done as a guest for the NFL season.



From everything I understand: McAfee made that call (as I have written he has creative control & control of guest booking).



Obviously, I AM CERTAIN ESPN supports this. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) January 10, 2024

Meanwhile, McAfee said this week that Rodgers would no longer appear on his show, only for the Super Bowl champion to appear on Wednesday’s episode, so everyone did their part in this bit of entertainment, though it was unintentional.