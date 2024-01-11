Rashida Tlaib's Embarrassing Tweet About Houthi Airstrikes Gets Slapped With a Fact Check

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) is in mourning right now. We blew up a bunch of terrorists who were harassing international shipping routes in the Red Sea. For weeks, Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen were firing ballistic missiles at U.S. warships.

These terrorists were targeting freighters, which is why there’s an Avengers-like coalition of navies combatting these terrorist thugs on the high seas. Now, as Sarah wrote tonight, American and British forces are turning some into ashtrays, and they deserve it. The Wall Street Journal has more:

A U.S.-led coalition launched more than a dozen strikes on Houthi rebel targets in Yemen, officials said late Thursday, two days after the Yemeni rebel force defied an ultimatum to halt its attacks on ships transiting the Red Sea with a barrage of missiles and drones. The strikes, conducted by U.S. and British forces and supported by Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands, were intended to reduce the Houthis’ campaign, which the Iran-backed rebel group said it launched in response to Israel’s war on the Hamas militant group in Gaza. The coalition strikes early Friday morning local time were aimed at radar systems and drone and missile sites, a U.S. defense official said. A U.S. submarine, several destroyers and jet fighters, and part of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier strike group took part, a U.S. defense official said.

But Tliab thinks that Biden is committing an impeachable offense.

.@POTUS is violating Article I of the Constitution by carrying out airstrikes in Yemen without congressional approval. The American people are tired of endless war. — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) January 12, 2024

First, now we’re opposed to endless wars. What’s the Democratic Party's position on Ukraine, miss? Second, you’re wrong about Article I, and Tlaib got slapped with a community note for it:

This is incorrect. While only Congress may formally declare war, under 50 US §1543, the President may initiate limited military action without prior Congressional approval so long as he delivers a report to Congress within 48 hours of commencing the action.

It’s not shocking Talib doesn’t know anything. She’d rather peddle terrorist propaganda as she did over the Israeli airstrike on a hospital in Gaza that never happened. It was struck by a rocket fired by Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Meanwhile, in Times Square:

They hate the West and support terrorists. Understand what this is. https://t.co/JoEjihgEZB — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 12, 2024



