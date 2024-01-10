White House Punts Illegals Taking Over Schools As a 'New York' Problem
'Parade of Horribles': Menendez Says His Corruption Charges Threatens Everyone in the Senate

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 10, 2024 12:35 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) is fighting for his political life, and he knows it. The embattled New Jersey Democrat was slapped with a superseding indictment where he allegedly helped the Qatari government in return for lavish gifts. Menendez is already facing corruption charges and acting as a foreign agent vis-à-vis his relationship with Egyptian officials. 

When federal agents raided his home last September, over $400,000 were stuffed in various items of clothing, along with gold bars, which appears to be a sticking point with a lot of his Democratic colleagues. The Garden State liberal has faced corruption charges before, thus far avoiding conviction. But the mini-Fort Knox discovered at his residence seems to be the last straw, as top Democrats, even those in his home state, would prefer he resign than drag this legal matter into the election season.

Menendez took to the Senate floor yesterday to address the allegations, claiming that everyone in the Senate would fall prey to the government if convicted. His Senate Democratic colleagues have been keeping him at arm’s length (via CBS News): 

Sen. Bob Menendez denied the allegations against him on Tuesday on the floor of the U.S. Senate, saying he intends to "prove my innocence" in what the Justice Department has called a years-long bribery scheme. 

"I'm innocent and I intend to prove my innocence," Menendez said. "Not just for me, but for the precedent this case will set for you and future members of the Senate." 

Menendez's comments came one week after a second superseding indictment was unsealed alleging that the New Jersey Democrat accepted expensive gifts in exchange for making favorable comments about Qatar. 

[…] 

Menendez said Tuesday that the indictments seek to "convict me in the court of public opinion," calling the allegations "sensationalized," while he said they are "creating a rising call for my resignation." 

[…]

Menendez also faces allegations of conspiring to act as a foreign agent for Egypt's government, which he called an "unprecedented accusation" that "opens a dangerous door for the Justice Department" to "transform" the normal engagement by members of Congress with a foreign government into a charge of being a foreign agent. 

"I don't want you to lose sight of how dangerous this precedent will be to all of you," Menendez said. 

Law professor Jonathan Turley described the speech as “a parade of horribles”:

The man isn't going down without a fight, as if we expected anything different. 

