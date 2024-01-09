It Was at This Point the Las Vegas Man Who Lunged at a Judge Knew He Screwed Up

A Las Vegas man, who did not take kindly to a judge giving him a prison sentence instead of probation over attempted battery charges, did himself no favors by trying to assault her on January 3. Judge Mary Kay Holthus wasn’t giving the accused, Deobra Redden, a break since he had an extensive criminal history. You can hear the three-time felon uttering expletives at Judge Holthus before leaping over the bench. Court officers and staff moved in quickly to settle the chaotic situation.

SHOCK VIDEO: Las Vegas judge attacked in court during sentencing for three-time felon accused of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm pic.twitter.com/cJXujqmqO9 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 3, 2024

While the judge was injured, it wasn’t severe. The incident did create some social media gold concerning the reactions. Many observed that Redden tackled Judge Holthus like former Eagles safety and hall of famer Brian Dawkins. So, the man in court over battery charges…tackled a judge. At that moment, he had to have known he was going to jail. Judge Holthus waited a few days and then sentenced Redden Monday on the previous battery charge (via NYT):

A judge who was attacked by a defendant in a Las Vegas courtroom last week sentenced the man on Monday to 19 to 48 months in prison on a previous battery charge, emphasizing that his actions last week did not affect her sentencing decision. The man, Deobra Redden, 30, drew national attention on Wednesday when courtroom video showed him leaping over the bench onto the judge, Mary Kay Holthus of Clark County District Court, causing the flags behind the bench to fall. Judge Holthus, 62, was injured in the attack, as was a court marshal and the judge’s law clerk, officials said. On Monday, Mr. Redden returned to Judge Holthus’s courtroom to complete the sentencing hearing that his violent outburst had interrupted.

Troy Polamalu at the line of scrimmage on 4th and 1:pic.twitter.com/FzLleDHb6s — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 3, 2024

Defenses this year trying to stop the tush push: pic.twitter.com/Lenk2ljFgI — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 4, 2024

I guess the courtroom lunge not impacting the sentencing guidelines makes sense since prison was the initial judgment. It probably confirmed that Judge Holthus' decision for a man facing violent charges was correct.