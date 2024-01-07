Former ESPN Host Noticed Something Was Left Out When USA Hockey Won Gold...
Video: Nigerian Catholic Priest Wields Shotgun Amid Christian Massacres by Muslims

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 07, 2024

Christians are being massacred in Nigeria, which means local clergy members must take matters into their own hands to defend themselves and their parishioners. Over 100 were murdered over the Christmas holiday (via NY Post/Fox News): 

A never-ending massacre of Christians being “killed for sport” is reportedly happening in Nigeria, yet the world appears to be largely deaf to the matter. 

While much of the world this week has been celebrating a beginning – Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ – in Nigeria they are mourning the end of life – the deaths of more than 100 Christians – as the world remains virtually silent. 

Armed bandits ran amok, according to Amnesty International, in some 20 communities across central Nigeria, killing more than 140. In a country where accurate statistics are traditionally hard to come by, some sources have put the death toll closer to 200. 

The Christians were killed in a wide swath across an invisible line that separates the mostly Muslim north and the predominately Christian south in the country’s Plateau State. According to multiple sources, Christians represent 46% of Nigeria’s population.

“There was yet another Christmas massacre of Christians in Nigeria yesterday. The world is — silent. Just unbelievable,” tweeted leading evangelist the Rev. Johnnie Moore on X, formerly Twitter.

As tensions and security issues have arisen, one video allegedly captures a Catholic priest sporting a shotgun for self-defense:


How can you blame him as this mayhem descending upon Nigeria’s Christian community? These atrocities aren’t new. Last year, Muslims brutally murdered Deborah Emmanuel over blasphemy charges. She was lynched and then set on fire. Christian Nigerians organized a protest over the killing in Jos, the site of the recent violence.

