So, That's How Ghislaine Maxwell Lured Epstein's Victims

Honestly, there isn’t much being released from the Jeffrey Epstein documents that we haven’t already known for years. Nothing is shocking when a man pals around with the world’s wealthiest, most powerful people. Epstein reportedly committed suicide in August of 2019, though many don’t accept that conclusion on the death certificate.

The new Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell court documents show nothing of importance, say the media. In fact, they shed new light onto Epstein's sex blackmail operation. What's more, the evidence strongly suggests that Epstein & Maxwell were working for intelligence agencies. pic.twitter.com/V7ZapCZKu6 — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) January 4, 2024

After Epstein died, his henchwoman, Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted child sex trafficker who is serving 20 years for her crimes, became the focus of legal inquiries. She reportedly was the quarterback for procuring Epstein’s victims. How she lured these underage girls isn’t shocking (via NBC News):

Another set of unsealed documents related to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was released Thursday, many of them focusing on how teen girls were recruited to go to his Florida home. Some of the depositions released Thursday center on how girls were convinced to go to the home and then were asked to bring friends for additional payment. One woman who was 16 or 17 at the time said she had no massage experience and no assumption or expectation that the visit would involve sexual activity. “Jeffrey took my clothes off without my consent the first time I met him,” according to a transcript of a deposition from the woman, whose name has been redacted. Former Palm Beach police Det. Joseph Recarey, who is now deceased, said in 2016 that Ghislaine Maxwell, now serving 20 years in prison, was involved in seeking girls to give massages and work at Epstein’s home. Recarey said he interviewed around 33 women, according to a transcript. Only two, who were older, had any massage experience, he said. Most of the girls were younger than 18. "Each of the victims that went to the home were asked to bring their friends to the home. Some complied and some didn’t," Recarey said. The descriptions of how women were recruited contained in the documents is consistent with what was testified to at Maxwell’s criminal trial. Nineteen exhibits totaling 327 pages of previously sealed documents were released Thursday by a federal court in New York. The disclosure is part of a settled lawsuit first filed in 2015 against British socialite and Epstein confidant Maxwell by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who said she was a victim of sex trafficking and abuse when she was a teenager in the early 2000s.

There are plenty of people who wanted Epstein to stop breathing. The falsified prison records and the guards who left him alone only add more intrigue.

Numerous prison officials knew Epstein shouldn’t be left alone—they did so anyway.

When she was arrested in July of 2020 in New Hampshire, Maxwell was watched especially closely, even given paper clothing to prevent her from potentially hanging herself. I also think we will hear more stories about who was at the receiving end of these massages.

