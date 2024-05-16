Biden's Executive Privilege Claim Lands Him in Hot Water With the Media
Tipsheet

Here's How Many House Dems Voted Against a Bill to Deport Illegal Immigrants Who Assault Cops

Leah Barkoukis
May 16, 2024 3:15 PM
AP Photo/John Minchillo

The House on Wednesday voted to pass legislation that would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to allow for the detention and deportation of illegal aliens who assault law enforcement officers.

The Detain and Deport Illegal Aliens Who Assault Cops Act was introduced by Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) and was among other bills that are being brought up for a vote to coincide with National Police Week. 

"There is no reason that an illegal alien who attacks our law enforcement should remain in our country; that shows zero respect for our rule of law or our institutions, and they will not be positive contributors to society," Van Drew said in a statement when he introduced the legislation in February. "My bill would require that federal law enforcement detain these individuals until they are deported from the country. In addition, it will create a new category for migrant inadmissibility, which specifically bars illegal aliens from remaining in our country who have been charged with, arrested for, convicted of, or admitted to committing assault against law enforcement officers. 

"Our police put their lives on the line every day to keep our citizens safe – you do not get to break our law by crossing the border illegally, attack those whose job is to protect and defend the public, and then expect to stay in the United States,” he added. “Unfortunately, until our borders are closed and secured, these types of laws are necessary to protect our nation and its citizens." 

Peter Doocy Has an Idea About Why Biden Is So Eager to Debate Rebecca Downs
While Republicans were joined by dozens of their colleagues on the other side of the aisle in passing the measure, 148 Democrats voted against the legislation.


 

 

