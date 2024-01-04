Wait, Did Claudine Gay Plagiarize Her Resignation Letter?

I don’t know if this is real or fake, but it’s incredibly entertaining either way. Did Claudine Gay plagiarize her resignation letter? The beleaguered college president finally decided to do the right thing and step down after dozens of plagiarism allegations engulfed her following her atrocious hearing before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce last December. Gay refused to give a full-throated condemnation of antisemitic activity on college campuses, namely the chants for Jewish genocide.

Advertisement

She couldn’t even bring herself to declare these chants to be a form of harassment. Is it a free speech issue? It is hard to say when these chants have come with death threats aimed at Jewish students, some of whom had to hide in their dorms for safety since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

The Left claimed that this kerfuffle wasn’t based on antisemitism but racism. When you’re a college president, and it’s been revealed that you’re essentially an academic fraud, you must go—this is Harvard. The now-ex-college president didn't face one allegation - we’re close to 50. Plagiarism also wasn’t weaponized to force her ouster from the university, which was another insane talking point trotted out by progressives. No conservative forced Gay to take ideas that weren’t her own and take credit for them. Still, someone put portions of her letter through Grammarly’s plagiarism checker, and the results were:

SHOCK: Disgraced Harvard President Gay released her resignation letter this morning. I ran the letter through Grammarly's plagiarism checker and to my surprise it found evidence of plagiarism. Full text of her letter is the next post in this thread. pic.twitter.com/i2TlqJisMM — @amuse (@amuse) January 2, 2024

SHOCK: Grammarly says that disgraced Harvard President Gay plagerized her resignation letter. Here is the full text so you can confirm:



Office of the President



Dear Members of the Harvard Community,



It is with a heavy heart but a deep love for Harvard that I write to share… — @amuse (@amuse) January 2, 2024

Community Notes Preempt: I am not claiming anything other than the fact Grammarly detected plagiarism. I am not claiming the disgraced plagiarist actually plagiarized her resignation letter. I have provide the text and the links in the thread so you can recreate the result. — @amuse (@amuse) January 2, 2024

It's not actually plagiarism, however. Copies of her letter are plastered all over the Internet, so that’s why the red flags were raised, but would you be shocked if she did this? It’s made for some funny posts about this possibility.

What a powerful speech. pic.twitter.com/Wa3Wpoahb2 — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) January 2, 2024

Barstool Sports’ Jerry Thornton wrote that he admires Gay’s chutzpah in taking the reins, albeit briefly, of a major academic institution without any record of academics:

Despite the fact she's only written 11 papers in her underwhelming career. And has published three fewer books than a state college grad who spends all day writing Lowest Common Denominator nonsense on a comedy blog. Still, Harvard protected Gay against any an all criticism and was prepared to defend, deflect, and excuse her Copy & Pasting ways forever. Despite what they've done to students who blew 100 grand of their parents' money for doing the same thing […] Like Princess Leia seconds before her home world was reduced to space gravel, "Defiant to the last." To explain why I'm not celebrating Ex-President Gay's resignation like others are, I admire her sheer audacity. She wouldn't appreciate the term, but it takes superhuman levels of chutzpah to take charge of a major academic institution without doing any academics. To avoid doing any actual research like it's manual labor. To order students to pack their shit and get out, off to some JUCO somewhere, for doing the exact same thing you've been doing. And then keep on doing it. How can you not respect someone willing to be so blatant about their lack of talent and abilities? To the point they don't hesitate to head over to Chat GPT and ask for a letter of resignation, even as you're forced out of a job for publishing unoriginal material and claiming it's your own. Sure, Gay committed career suicide. But the coroner's report should list the Cause of Death as "Irony."

Advertisement

Thornton also commented on the cozy, high, six-figure gig lined up for her.

“Shameless Antisemitism aside, you are my kind of fraud,” he said.