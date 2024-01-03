Even Muslims Are Trashing This Antisemitic Tweet About Jewish Doctors

This account’s activity isn’t new. ‘Saira Rao’ has been a vocal mouthpiece for left-wing propaganda. Everything you can think of that is abjectly insane about liberalism in America is posted by this person. It’s more of a rage-bait machine, so Rao should be ignored. Only those who don’t understand why she posts outrageous stuff don’t understand: Rao wants you to reply and get into flame wars on the comment threads. Yet, one about Israel was so bad that even Muslims had to tell her to shut it down.

Advertisement

It was a grossly antisemitic tweet, with allegations that ‘Zionist’ doctors intentionally maim children of non-Jews, especially those in positions of power. For all the Nazi talk this side does when trying to attack us, they’re the ones who have more resembled Hitlerian tendencies in the wake of the Israeli invasion of Gaza. Yes, it’s a given, but thick irony is always entertaining, especially when it comes back like a boomerang and knocks the Left’s teeth out:

Here's the post:

Realizing how many American doctors and nurses are Zionists and genuinely terrified for Palestinian, Arab, Muslim, South Asian and Black patients — even more than usual.



And usually it’s bad. — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) January 1, 2024





Realizing how many American doctors and nurses are Zionists and genuinely terrified for Palestinian, Arab, Muslim, South Asian and Black patients — even more than usual. And usually it’s bad.

Luckily, it got a community note:

This is a classic antisemitic trope. Throughout history, Jews & Jewish doctors have been accused of intentionally doing harm or plotting to do harm to non-Jews (esp children & people in power). Israeli doctors provide care to Palestinians all the time. Even terrorists.

Scary Zionist doctors & nurses? I have significant asymmetric hearing loss in my left ear from an IDF bombing that almost killed me in Gaza as an 11-year-old & killed two friends of mine (I’ve talked about this incident in past pieces that were published). This injury still… https://t.co/UxHczqwlxG — Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib (@afalkhatib) January 3, 2024

A Muslim doctor probably had the best slapdown:

As a Muslim physician, I unequivocally condemn/denounce this racist, libelous and vile statement from this non-Muslim, non-Arab racist.I don’t care if you call me kaffir/Zionist boot-licker. I have worked shoulder to shoulder with Jewish doctors for 25 years.

This is disgusting https://t.co/xiGHJ9vSj1 — Maryam md (@docobgynmom) January 2, 2024

It’s indicative of the antisemitism that has begun to take over American liberalism. The reluctance of Claudine Gay, Liz Magill, and Sally Kornbluth of Harvard, UPenn, and MIT, respectively, to strongly condemn their students’ chants for Jewish genocide is indicative of that trend. It’s not an accident that not one but three presidents of our nation’s top schools couldn’t even say this was harassment. Gay and Magill have since resigned, though for different reasons. Kornbluth has survived the fallout from their Hill testimony last December.

Advertisement

Since the war between Hamas and Israel broke out, you’re a geyser of hatred towards Jews not seen since, dare I say, Nazi Germany. Maybe it was always there, but now these folks are coming out of the woodwork, issuing death threats to Jewish students, targeting Jewish-owned businesses, and hoping Jews are slaughtered en masse. Liberals have an antisemitism problem.