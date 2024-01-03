Al Sharpton's Predictable Response to Claudine Gay's Resignation

If there is one person who can settle racial tensions, it’s the Rev. Al Sharpton. I’m being sarcastic, of course. He might have a point about latte-sipping liberals from the Hamptons being too gung-ho about defunding the police. That was a rare moment of clarity, but the reverend has too long a track record of hurling racial grenades into the tent, which go off and start wildfires that cannot be contained. When Claudine Gay resigned from the presidency of Harvard University over serial plagiarism allegations, Sharpton claimed this was a racially motivated attack (via NBC 15):

Every black woman in America is a serial plagiarist? https://t.co/sutQhJBACi — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 2, 2024

Highly relevant note: Al Sharpton personally fomented an anti-Semitic race riot https://t.co/skUcuTRxkH https://t.co/nev5SYhpZC — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 2, 2024





Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton shared his outrage over Harvard University President Claudine Gay’s decision to resign Tuesday, saying he would seek to hold those responsible accountable. Gay became ensnared in controversy over the past month, stemming back to a congressional testimony during which she failed to unequivocally say calls for Jewish "genocide" violated Harvard conduct policies. She was later accused of plagiarizing portions of her academic works, including her doctoral dissertation. Sharpton condemned Gay’s critics as racist for questioning the integrity of a Black woman. "President Gay’s resignation is about more than a person or a single incident. This is an attack on every Black woman in this country who’s put a crack in the glass ceiling," he said in a statement to CNN Tuesday.

He wasn’t alone. Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), who pulled a fire alarm to delay a vote on a crucial spending bill to keep the government open, also tweeted something similar. Why is Bowman talking about this—you’ve caused enough headaches already, sir. Second, as Guy pointed out, Sharpton is known for sparking an antisemitic riot in Crown Heights in the early 1990s.

This isn’t about plagiarism or antisemitism. This is about racism and intimidation. This makes no one safer.



The only winners are fascists who bullied a brilliant & historic Black woman into resignation.



2024 will be a battle for truth, democracy and our shared humanity. — Rep. Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) January 2, 2024





This conclusion at Harvard was over Gay’s heinous answer regarding whether calls for Jewish genocide constituted harassment and a violation of the code of conduct on campus. Gay’s testimony in December before Congress concerning antisemitic incidents on college campuses should’ve been enough to fire her, but plagiarism in this field is also a death sentence. I’ll take it. She’s gone.



