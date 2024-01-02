Was This an Act of Domestic Terrorism in Rochester, New York?; UPDATE: FBI Investigating Incident

This incident was a close call. Tragically, two people were killed, but based on eyewitness and police reports, Rochester, New York, could have been the site of a mass casualty event. Around 1,000 people were leaving a rock concert when an SUV loaded with gas canisters toward the attendees. The vehicle was only stopped because it crashed into an Uber. Police are now investigating the incident as a possible act of domestic terrorism (via NY Post):

A couple was killed and numerous others injured just hours into the New Year when a car filled with explosives barreled into a crowd of people leaving a rock concert in upstate New York, police said.

The fiery crash occurred at 12:50 a.m. outside the Kodak Center in Rochester, where roughly 1,000 people were filing out after a New Year’s Eve moe. show.

Rochester officers were helping pedestrians cross the street when a Ford Expedition sped toward the mob, but smashed instead into an Uber that was pulling out of a nearby parking lot, law enforcement sources said.

“The force of the collision caused the two vehicles to go through a group of pedestrians that were in the crosswalk and then into two other vehicles,” police Chief David Smith said at a press conference.

The cars exploded into an intense blaze that took the fire department nearly one hour to extinguish.

A couple riding inside the Uber were killed, while their driver was rushed to the hospital in non-life threatening condition, sources and police said.

Three pedestrians were struck by the flying cars — one of whom was left clinging to life.

The driver who tried to mow down the crowd was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He died of his injuries around 8 p.m. Monday and was identified as Michael Avery, law enforcement sources told The Post.

[…]

Members of moe., the Buffalo-based rock band who had been playing a show at the music venue before the incident, said they were left in “profound shock and sadness.”