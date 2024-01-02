Here's Biden's Sloppy New Year's Eve Message
Tipsheet

Was This an Act of Domestic Terrorism in Rochester, New York?; UPDATE: FBI Investigating Incident

Matt Vespa
January 02, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

This incident was a close call. Tragically, two people were killed, but based on eyewitness and police reports, Rochester, New York, could have been the site of a mass casualty event. Around 1,000 people were leaving a rock concert when an SUV loaded with gas canisters toward the attendees. The vehicle was only stopped because it crashed into an Uber. Police are now investigating the incident as a possible act of domestic terrorism (via NY Post): 

A couple was killed and numerous others injured just hours into the New Year when a car filled with explosives barreled into a crowd of people leaving a rock concert in upstate New York, police said. 

The fiery crash occurred at 12:50 a.m. outside the Kodak Center in Rochester, where roughly 1,000 people were filing out after a New Year’s Eve moe. show.

Rochester officers were helping pedestrians cross the street when a Ford Expedition sped toward the mob, but smashed instead into an Uber that was pulling out of a nearby parking lot, law enforcement sources said. 

“The force of the collision caused the two vehicles to go through a group of pedestrians that were in the crosswalk and then into two other vehicles,” police Chief David Smith said at a press conference. 

The cars exploded into an intense blaze that took the fire department nearly one hour to extinguish. 

A couple riding inside the Uber were killed, while their driver was rushed to the hospital in non-life threatening condition, sources and police said. 

Three pedestrians were struck by the flying cars — one of whom was left clinging to life. 

The driver who tried to mow down the crowd was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

He died of his injuries around 8 p.m. Monday and was identified as Michael Avery, law enforcement sources told The Post. 

[…] 

Members of moe., the Buffalo-based rock band who had been playing a show at the music venue before the incident, said they were left in “profound shock and sadness.” 

The motive is currently unknown. The NY Post added that Avery, a Syracuse resident, had rented a hotel room in Rochester and found a suicide note and other writing materials. Interviews with family members point to Avery suffering from bipolar disorder, but he was never officially diagnosed by mental health professionals.

***

UPDATE: As one would expect, the FBI is investigating the incident (via CBS News): 


The FBI is investigating a deadly crash in Rochester, New York, as a possible terror incident after canisters of gasoline were found at the scene of the crash, CBS News has learned. The fiery two-vehicle collision killed two people and injured five others early on New Year's Day, officials said.

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. Monday as officers were directing traffic after a concert let out at the Kodak Center theater complex, police said in a statement.

A Ford Expedition struck a Mitsubishi Outlander, sending both vehicles "through a group of pedestrians that were in the crosswalk," the statement said.

