Are We Shocked That Turkey's President Made This Comparison?

You’ve seen the chants in the various pro-terrorist rallies held nationwide since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. The social media posts have been just as pervasive, with some notable celebrities making this heinous and historically illiterate comparison. So, it should shock no one that the pro-Islamist dictator of Turkey, President Tayyip Erdogan, decided to make a Hitler comparison between the Jewish state and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (via Reuters):

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was no different from Adolf Hitler and likened Israel's attacks on Gaza to the treatment of Jewish people by the Nazis.

NATO member Turkey, which supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, has criticised Israel's air and ground assault on Gaza, called it a "terror state" and said its leaders must be tried in international courts.

Sharpening his rhetoric, Erdogan said Turkey would welcome academics and scientists facing persecution for their views on the conflict in Gaza, adding Western countries supporting Israel were complicit in what he called war crimes.

"They used to speak ill of Hitler. What difference do you have from Hitler? They are going to make us miss Hitler. Is what this Netanyahu is doing any less than what Hitler did? It is not," Erdogan said.

[…]

Netanyahu responded by saying the Turkish president should be the last person to lecture Israel.

"Erdogan, who commits genocide against the Kurds, who holds a world record for imprisoning journalists who oppose his rule," Netanyahu said in a statement, "is the last person who can preach morality to us."