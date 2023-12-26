Why Everyone Is Talking About Chris Cuomo's October 7 Monologue

In the past, I, and many others in conservative media, have been hard on Chris Cuomo. Being a former CNN host didn’t make it easier for him, but he’s one of the few anchors who have taken the time to make sense of the Israel-Hamas war and why the IDF isn’t going to heed calls to back down seriously. Like Spencer, he viewed the 47-minute film on Hamas’ war crimes during their October 7 attacks.

The NewsNation host realized the meaning behind Hamas’ wanton burning of Israeli civilians: it was to trigger memories of the Holocaust. He accurately described the mass slaughter as genocide, adding that it’s hard to reach any solution that guarantees peace when Hamas vows to kill all the Jews and destroy Israel. It’s easy to say stop the violence; the ‘how’ is another pickle. When one side reaches a consensus that it’s either you or them, they’re capable of anything. He had this monologue on December 15:

Today I was among the journalists who have attended a private screening of the raw footage of October 7th and I want to express to you what I saw since it’s not been made public. It’s been a very heavy day. A decision was made that Jews are less than human, and treated that way… pic.twitter.com/b455joHQxs — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) December 15, 2023

That’s where we are right now, and Cuomo does well to note that the October 7 attacks were not executed out of some angst over oppression as we’ve seen shouted by white progressive women on college campuses.

Israel is holding back on what it can do militarily to Hamas in Gaza because that’s what non-terror states do when engaging in war. They follow the rules, they don’t target civilians, and they don’t rape and torture the civilian population. That’s Hamas. Of course, Cuomo says he doesn’t want to mitigate the civilian losses in Gaza, but he also wondered what the reaction would be here if social media were as pervasive when we were terrorist hunting; we killed a ton of civilians.

That being said, kudos to Chris for recognizing Hamas as evil, engaging in genocide, and why Israel is waging a war to wipe them out because that’s exactly what Hamas wants to do to them.