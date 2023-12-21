New Bill Takes Aim at a Chick-fil-A's Sunday Policy

Chick-fil-A might have to reconsider its string of locations along the New York State Thruway over a new bill that could force the fast-food giant to remain open on Sundays. The fast food chain has had a long-standing policy of being closed to observe the Lord’s Day. Even with the entire operation shut down for a day every week, Chick-fil-A keeps pace or even outearns its competition.

The bill being proposed would force all establishments on the thruway to remain open seven days a week to ensure travelers full access to all the amenities, especially on Sundays, which is the busiest travel day.

Assemblyman Tony Simone, who is spearheading this legislation, noted how all travelers should be able to enjoy the service of all the franchises at these locations. What’s odd is that this is even a fight. Local news outlets noted that the bill only mentions future concessions, but lawmakers are putting Chick-fil-A on notice (via WTEN Albany):

“While there is nothing objectionable about a fast food restaurant closing on a particular day of the week, service areas dedicated to travelers is an inappropriate location for such a restaurant,” the justification for the proposed bill reads, after calling out Chick-fil-A specifically. “Publicly owned service areas should use their space to maximally benefit the public. Allowing for retail space to go unused one seventh of the week or more is a disservice and unnecessary inconvenience to travelers who rely on these service areas.” Assemblyman Tony Simone, who sponsored the bill, told Nexstar’s WTEN that restaurants operating along the highway system should be open to travelers on Sunday, “one of the busiest travel days of the week.” […] The bill, however, only seeks to impose the stipulation for “future” food concessions, according to its language. A Thruway official who spoke with WTEN also said Chick-fil-A had already signed a 33-year contract with the highway system. Still, Simone feels that Sunday closures do a disservice to travelers. “Well, the Thruways are meant to serve New York travelers first,” Simone said. “And I think it’s ridiculous that you’re able to close on Sunday — one of the busiest travel days of the week.”

Simone intends to lobby more sponsors for this bill. As this bill is in its infancy, Chick-fil-A is probably waiting to see any traction in Albany. They did not offer comment.