Here's a Pageant Queen's Response to the Israel-Hamas War That Put the Liberal Media to Shame

I obviously don’t care about beauty pageants, though I find it amusing how feminists go apoplectic over these contests. It was bad enough before Donald Trump dabbled in these events. It reached insane levels during the 2016 election when Democrats tried to weaponize former contestants against Trump. Beauty queens would never be the silver bullet to take him down.

I guess I could see the controversy since most of these ladies have a reputation for not being the brightest bulbs. Caitlin Upton’s 2007 response to why some Americans can spot their own country on a map is a prime example. It’s a trainwreck answer. But one Miss America hopeful said something about the Israel-Hamas war that made more sense than all the media coverage put together up to this point. It was blunt and concise: the anti-Israel, pro-Palestine scum who are invading our cities with their rallies are nothing but jihadists. This incident occurred in early December (via Newsweek):

A pageant queen with her eyes on the Miss America crown appeared at a pro-Palestine rally in New York to say the words "jihadists" at the crowd. Justine Brooke Murray, a self-labeled "anti-PC pageant queen," went down to a pro-Palestinian protest at the Rockefeller Center in New York City on [Nov. 29]. […] Freelance reporter Talia Jane filmed Murray at the rally, calling people "jihadists." When Jane confronted her to say that the protestors were calling for an "end to the genocide" in Gaza, Murray reportedly replied "that's not happening." Jane shared video of Murray at the protest to X, formerly Twitter, where it has gone viral with more than 2.1 million views. The reporter accused Murray of being racist for using the term "jihadist." Jane then chased Murray away from the protest while shouting at her. Murray told Newsweek she was not shouting at the protesters, and some called her b**** and an antisemitic slur. […] Murray later doubled down on her views on her own X account. "You guys proudly call for jihad. Own it," she wrote in response to people attacking her on X. Murray, who is Jewish, added, “I'm not going to let antisemites and enemies of Western civilization force me to live in fear. That's giving them a win.”

The publication explained the term “jihad” and how 2 percent of the Palestinian population, which sits at around 14.3 million, identifies as Christian to provide some spin on the subject. The last one I don’t get: ‘Not all Palestinians are Muslims, but 98 percent identify as such,’ is quite the hill to die on in making the argument that this isn’t a pro-terrorist society. It undoubtedly is, exemplified in the polling done where support for Hamas and their October 7 attack on Israel garners over 70 percent approval. A beauty pageant was able to offer a clear picture of what’s going on in Gaza, unlike the legacy media outlets at CNN, BBC, and elsewhere who have taken to peddling pro-Hamas talking points and anti-Israel narratives.



