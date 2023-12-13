UPenn Loses Another Donor Over School's Rampant Antisemitism Crisis

The University of Pennsylvania is still feeling the blowback from the antisemitism fiasco that’s engulfed the school. Soon-to-be-ex-President Liz Magill lost her job when she wouldn’t condemn calls for Jewish genocide or say that it was a form of harassment before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce last week. It cost UPenn a $100 million donation, which came days after Magill’s disastrous day before lawmakers. The board of trustees wanted her gone, and she tendered her resignation last Saturday, but the bleeding hasn’t stopped for the university.

Magill’s disastrous testimony wasn’t nearly as bad as UPenn Professor Anne Norton, who cast doubt on Hamas’ mass rapes, said the hostages were taken care of, and said that Jewish people were aces at playing the victim. Magill is gone, Norton is not, which is why the school lost another donation (via NY Post):

UPenn - JUST when you think things cannot possibly get even worse here, Anne Norton, distinguished Professor of Political Science:



- liked a post that stated "Playing the victim is what Jews are best at"

- shared a post calling the brutal rape of Jewish woman "alleged"

-… pic.twitter.com/Lxo6ov9afk — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 8, 2023





Another financial bigwig is pulling funding from the embattled University of Pennsylvania, citing “hatred and violence” in social media posts by political science professor Anne Norton. Investor Henry Jackson and his wife, Stacey, confirmed to The Post they are in talks with UPenn to cut ties with Norton following a string of controversial posts and retweets, including endorsing a post claiming Jewish people are best at “playing the victim.” The Jacksons have sponsored Norton through their President’s Distinguished Professorship since 2018. “We are proud to have supported the University of Pennsylvania over many years and remain passionate believers in the power of higher education to expand opportunity,” the Jacksons said in a statement provided to by The Post. “We are deeply concerned, however, to learn of the comments made by Professor Anne Norton on social media that appear to endorse hatred and violence.”

Norton is probably tenured, so she’ll unlikely be shown the door. Even Magill will remain part of UPenn’s law school. The best way to make an impact regarding academia’s bad behavior is for their big donors to quit cutting checks.