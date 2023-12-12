Will We Finally Get to See Jeffrey Epstein's Flight Logs?
Tipsheet

UPenn Names New Interim President to Replace Hamas Liz

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 12, 2023 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The University of Pennsylvania chose not to become a long-lasting lightning rod for scorn and mockery after Liz Magill embarrassed the institution in her congressional testimony last week. Magill, the soon-to-be former president of UPenn, delivered a tortured and waffled response regarding whether calls for Jewish genocide constituted harassment and bullying. It reinforced the narrative that college campuses have become not just far-left cesspools but factories for jihadists and their propaganda. Magill wasn’t alone; Harvard and MIT also brought shame to their respective schools. 

Yet, their boards didn’t rush to manage the crisis. UPenn’s board of trustees held an emergency meeting, where the consensus was that Magill should resign. She made that official last Saturday but will remain until an interim president has been selected to replace Hamas Liz (via Fox News): 

The University of Pennsylvania has announced a new interim president on Tuesday, after Liz Magill resigned on Saturday. 

Dr.  J. Larry Jameson will serve as the interim president of the university, UPenn announced Tuesday. Previously, Jameson was dean of the university's medical school. 

Magill resigned following criticism stemming from her appearance at a congressional hearing, where she failed to say if calls for the genocide of Jews would violate university policy. 

"I write to share that J. Larry Jameson, MD, Ph.D., has graciously agreed to serve as Interim President of the University of Pennsylvania, effective immediately. Dr. Jameson has served as Executive Vice President of the University of Pennsylvania for the Health System and dean of the Raymond and Ruth Perelman School of Medicine, which together comprise Penn Medicine, since 2011," Interim Board of Trustees Chair Julie Beren Platt wrote in a statement Tuesday. 

With anything within liberal academia, while UPenn’s board gave Magill the boot, she got something of a lifeline—she gets to keep her job at the law school.

***

It's satire, but the Babylon Bee had a funny post about what's next for Magill:


