Penn Gave Their Former President a Bailout

Over the weekend Penn University announced President Liz Magill was resigning after disastrous testimony in front of Congress last week.

“It has been my privilege to serve as President of this remarkable institution. It has been an honor to work with our faculty, students, staff, alumni, and community members to advance Penn’s vital missions," Magill released in a statement Saturday.

But while McGill is losing her leadership position at the institution, she's keeping her job at the law school.

"I write to share that President Liz Magill has voluntarily tendered her resignation as President of the University of Pennsylvania. She will remain a tenured faculty member at Penn Carey Law," Penn Board of Trustees Chair Scott Bok said. "On behalf of the entire Penn community, I want to thank President Magill for her service to the University as President and wish her well."

Meanwhile, pressure continues to mount on Harvard and MIT to fire their presidents after they gave the same answers as Magill about calls for genocide against Jews on campus.

🚨🚨🚨Presidents of @Harvard @MIT and @Penn REFUSE to say whether “calling for the genocide of Jews” is bullying and harassment according to their codes of conduct. Even going so far to say it needs to turn to “action” first. As in committing genocide.



THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE AND… pic.twitter.com/hUY3SgoOOi — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) December 5, 2023

“Despite the stunningly selfish claims by some Harvard faculty, accountability would be a win for moral clarity, truth, and what is right. What a truly sad and deplorable state of affairs for the faculty and administration of our most 'esteemed' institutions of higher learning when instead of focusing on protecting the safety and security of Jewish students under historic antisemitic attacks with a crystal clear condemnation of calls for genocide of Jews, they are instead obsessively focused on their dislike and entitled disdain for those with opposing political beliefs," Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released in a statement Monday about the ongoing situation. "Just another instance of the egregious arrogance and appeasement torpedoing their disingenuous pleas for free speech when they themselves have sought to crush and silence opposing viewpoints for decades leading to this reckoning. As clear evidence of the vastness of the moral rot at every level of these schools, this earthquake has revealed that Harvard and MIT are totally unable to grasp this grave question of moral clarity at this historic moment as the world is watching in horror and disgust. It is pathetic and abhorrent. The leadership at these universities is totally unfit and untenable.”











