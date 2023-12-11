Sheila Jackson Lee Got Absolutely Destroyed in Houston's Mayoral Race
The Self-Selecting Elite Must Go
Harvard's President Might Be Involved in a Plagiarism Scandal
Special Counsel Jack Smith Has a Big Question for the Supreme Court
Protestors Who Want to See Hamas Survive Make a Mess of Senate Office...
Judge Being Praised for Creative Sentence for Woman Who Chucked Her Food at...
Trump Makes Polling History in Iowa
Is This Ramaswamy's Backup Plan?
US Vetoes UN Security Council Resolution Calling for Ceasefire in Gaza
Christmas Came Early: Long-Suppressed Truths Finally Spoken Ahead of UN Climate Summit
Protests Pending as Global Refugee Forum Is Marred by Presence of Iranian President
Longtime TV Show Faces Backlash Over Transgender Character
‘Trans’ Man Competed Against Girls, Used Women’s Locker Room...and That's Not Even the...
A University Invited Dylan Mulvaney to Speak on ‘Gender Equity.’ Here’s What Happened...
Tipsheet

Penn Gave Their Former President a Bailout

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 11, 2023 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Over the weekend Penn University announced President Liz Magill was resigning after disastrous testimony in front of Congress last week. 

“It has been my privilege to serve as President of this remarkable institution. It has been an honor to work with our faculty, students, staff, alumni, and community members to advance Penn’s vital missions," Magill released in a statement Saturday. 

Advertisement

But while McGill is losing her leadership position at the institution, she's keeping her job at the law school. 

"I write to share that President Liz Magill has voluntarily tendered her resignation as President of the University of Pennsylvania. She will remain a tenured faculty member at Penn Carey Law," Penn Board of Trustees Chair Scott Bok said. "On behalf of the entire Penn community, I want to thank President Magill for her service to the University as President and wish her well."

Meanwhile, pressure continues to mount on Harvard and MIT to fire their presidents after they gave the same answers as Magill about calls for genocide against Jews on campus. 

“Despite the stunningly selfish claims by some Harvard faculty, accountability would be a win for moral clarity, truth, and what is right. What a truly sad and deplorable state of affairs for the faculty and administration of our most 'esteemed' institutions of higher learning when instead of focusing on protecting the safety and security of Jewish students under historic antisemitic attacks with a crystal clear condemnation of calls for genocide of Jews, they are instead obsessively focused on their dislike and entitled disdain for those with opposing political beliefs," Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released in a statement Monday about the ongoing situation. "Just another instance of the egregious arrogance and appeasement torpedoing their disingenuous pleas for free speech when they themselves have sought to crush and silence opposing viewpoints for decades leading to this reckoning. As clear evidence of the vastness of the moral rot at every level of these schools, this earthquake has revealed that Harvard and MIT are totally unable to grasp this grave question of moral clarity at this historic moment as the world is watching in horror and disgust. It is pathetic and abhorrent. The leadership at these universities is totally unfit and untenable.”

Recommended

Special Counsel Jack Smith Has a Big Question for the Supreme Court Spencer Brown
Advertisement




Tags: EDUCATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Special Counsel Jack Smith Has a Big Question for the Supreme Court Spencer Brown
Democrats Are Right to Be Scared of Trump’s Vengeance Kurt Schlichter
A 50 Year-Old ‘Trans’ Man Competed Against Girls, Used Women’s Locker Room at Swim Meet, Parents Say Madeline Leesman
Protestors Who Want to See Hamas Survive Make a Mess of Senate Office Building Spencer Brown
Christmas Came Early: Long-Suppressed Truths Finally Spoken Ahead of UN Climate Summit H. Sterling Burnett
The Real Dictators Allen West

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Special Counsel Jack Smith Has a Big Question for the Supreme Court Spencer Brown
Advertisement