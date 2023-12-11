We Might Have Found a School Worse Than UPenn, Harvard, and MIT on the Antisemitism Issue

The University of Pennsylvania acted swiftly to clean house amid the backlash their president, Liz Magill, brought upon the school, delivering a heinous response on antisemitism in front of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce last week. When asked by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) if calling for Jewish genocide constituted harassment and bullying, Magill offered a detached and cold response that didn’t answer the question. In short, she wouldn’t give a clear answer, merely saying that such incidents should be viewed in context.

The academic route blew up in her face, where she made it seem as if UPenn enabled the views that support genocide against Jews. Harvard President Claudine Gay and MIT head Sally Kornbluth gave similar answers. UPenn’s board of trustees met immediately following this disastrous hearing and recommended Magill's resignation. She submitted it formally on Saturday, but we might have found a school that’s just as bad, if not worse, than UPenn on this issue. Meet the faculty panel at George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, who might as well be staffers for the al-Shifa medical facility in Gaza, the nerve center of Hamas’ operations in the region. They said Hamas terrorists have the right to resistance (via NY Post):

George Washington University’s medical school hosted a faculty panel last week that declared Hamas terrorists have a “right of resistance” against Israel, according to video footage exclusively obtained by The Post. The Dec. 4 discussion was titled “Understanding the Conflict in Israel and Palestine” and was sponsored by the School of Medicine and Health Sciences’ Anti-Racism Coalition and the Institute for Middle East Studies. Panelists referred to the Jewish state’s military operation in the Gaza Strip as “ethnic cleansing” and “genocide,” while failing to discuss atrocities Hamas committed in its Oct. 7 attack against southern Israel, its designation as a foreign terrorist organization or that it is still holding more than 100 Israeli and US civilians hostage. “Israel rightly can claim self-defense, but I also want to note here that Hamas and the Palestinians also have a right of resistance,” Michael Barnett, a professor of international affairs and political science, said during the panel. “All of us have been shaken by the events of Oct. 7,” added Shira Robinson, a professor of history and international affairs. “But we all recognize that those events have a history.” […] Several concerned students and faculty tried to ask questions about the panel’s presentation but were ignored — with some also berated by anonymous users in the chat box during the Zoom meeting. Jewish students at the medical school were particularly appalled by the panel discussion and told The Post that it had only contributed to the spread of antisemitism on campus that has exploded in the wake of Hamas’ terror attack. Diversity and Inclusion Dean Yolanda Haywood apologized to the medical school community after the panel, but her statement on the fallout from the discussion neither mentioned Jewish students nor denounced antisemitism. […] Jewish students who spoke with The Post stressed that the statement was part of a pattern of “generic corporate apologies” by administrators who have not “taken any actionable steps to make their Jewish students feel safe on campus.” “Being a medical student at GW now has made me feel alone and scared for the future of health care,” one said. “I am astonished how a medical school and its students, who dedicate their careers to preserving life, have been silent since Oct. 7.”

Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel did expose how American antisemitic, pro-terrorist acolytes have infested academia, college campuses, and newsrooms. It’s not a total shock. We’ve seen former editors and reporters, namely Bari Weiss, formerly of The New York Times, flee their jobs due to the virulent antisemitism that percolated the halls. Antisemitism has always been around, but this has been a Mt. St. Helens-like explosion over the past few weeks. It’s not just students, but as you can tell from above, medical professionals, therapists, lawyers, and other professionals openly supporting Hamas on social media. Colleges are factories that are creating more antisemites—we’re seeing the fruits of that labor right now.

At least UPenn forced its Jewish genocide-enabling president to resign, which, tragically, might be the only time where one of these academic clowns are held accountable for their terrible positions on the subject.