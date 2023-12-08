Cori Bush Has Had Enough of This Word Being Used Against Progressives

These two women are comedy acts. It’s unintentional, but they’re a clown show. Reps. Cori Bush (D-MO) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) are some of the most vocal anti-Israel voices on the Hill. They’re a stone’s throw away from being Hamas’ official representation in Washington, and they’re mostly getting roasted for it. Blessedly, they’re such a minority on the issue of Israel and their recent war in Gaza that none of their initiatives will ever see the light of day. They are tired of being called antisemites, which was irony as thick as cement.

Both women lamented how the accurate phrase is being used to attack them and their supporters.

“We have to stop with the words,” said Bush at a press event yesterday calling for the ceasefire in Gaza on the anniversary of Pearl Harbor. Tlaib added that the word “antisemitism” was being weaponized to silence her.

Well, Tlaib’s the one that’s been peddling fake war propaganda regarding the debunked IDF Gaza hospital strike and defended the ‘from the river to the sea’ chants, which is an explicit call for Jewish genocide. I don’t know; chanting that you want to kill all the Jews is pretty antisemitic, no? Tom Elliott, who clipped this insanity, mocked how Bush’s remarks marked the death of the ‘words aren’t violence’ talking point. And, of course, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MN) was there, but you already know about her penchant to support terrorists.

Stop saying accurate things about me sums up this little Hill soirée.

