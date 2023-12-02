Hell Freezes Over: Maher Is Onboard With This Part of Trump's Education Policy

Bill Maher’s Friday episode was a doozy, as the comedian continues to direct firepower toward his side for their adoption of illiberal tendencies. It’s become more frequent, though he did go after House Speaker Mike Johnson hard toward the end of the broadcast. Democratic Party strategist James Carville and Dave Rubin, a conservative commentator and YouTube personality, were the guests.

Maher’s segment on Trump’s second term was more of a lighting round, trying to highlight what he feels are the more insane policies, like shooting shoplifters on sight and a quicker death penalty. I don’t really care about those, but the comedian did agree with the former president's education priority: teaching students to love their country, not hate it.

This tenet didn’t bother Maher as much, as he’s been ripping progressive students and activists for siding with the terrorists since Hamas’ brutal October 7 attacks against Israel. They’re the only side who is cheering for Hamas, hoping for a similar comeuppance here in America.

Maher has repeatedly pushed the false narrative about Trump in reference to Charlottesville saying "There were good people on both sides". This time James Carville was the offender



Dave Rubin is the first person I've seen on Maher to correct this fallacy by stating the proper… pic.twitter.com/94YblJZI79 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 2, 2023

Maher admits they’ve been indoctrinated. It’s also an area where Maher feels is a massive vulnerability in the Democratic Party, as young people are siding with the Palestinians, whereas the older guard is with Israel. Carville was his usual Ragin’ Cajun self, noting that young people have always been stupid, and that this subsect is no different. They’re not educated on the subject, adding that Gaza is a lot of things, but Israel isn’t a colonizing power and never has been.

Carville did try to slip in Trump’s Chancellorsville remarks, which Rubin corrected. Maher phrased it as inelegant, though this is probably one of the few times where the former president’s full remarks have been fleshed out, debunking the long-held liberal myth that he was supportive of the white nationalist crowd during that terrible rally in 2017.

But, as he always does, if Maher must torch liberals, he had to redirect fire at the GOP, which he did over religion and Speaker Johnson, but you can watch that on your own time. And frankly, it’s nothing new; Maher has lobbed similar attacks on religion and the Republican Party for years. Let’s focus on the areas of agreement, which are expanding as the HBO host sees how his side has gone insane on crucial issues, and then laugh when left-wingers try to gaslight everyone into thinking Maher is a conservative. He’s decidedly not, but he's also not a pro-intersectionality, anti-free speech dolt like the rest of progressive America.

Here’s what he had to say about progressives last week:

Yes, they don’t teach proper history in schools. Have you seen the nonsense that’s been spewed at kids recently? It’s a shock any of them learn anything at all.