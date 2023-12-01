Deadspin Is Being Trolled to Death Over Shoddy Chiefs Fan Story

We’ve covered Deadspin being abjectly terrible with their story attacking a young Kansas City Chiefs fan for wearing black and red face paint, which are the team’s colors. The fake sports site attacked the kid as a racist, then tried to say that it was doubly offensive to Mexicans or something, and then the last redoubt for this narrative was, ‘Well, he’s wearing a headdress, and that’s still offensive to Native Americans.’

News bulletin: the kid is part of the Chumash tribe of California, so they should retract the entire piece since the kid. Nope. They’ve updated the piece:

Per Front Office Sports, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, whom the fan and his family are affiliated with, have released a statement condemning the “wearing regalia as part of a costume or participating in any other type of cultural appropriation.” Here’s the full statement: “We are aware that a young member of our community attended a Kansas City Chiefs game in a headdress and face paint in his way of supporting his favorite team. Please keep in mind that the decisions made by individuals or families in our community are their own and may not reflect the views of the broader tribal community. As a federally recognized tribe, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians does not endorse wearing regalia as part of a costume or participating in any other type of cultural appropriation.”

So, in the end, Deadspin is being offended on behalf of other people who are offended. It still doesn’t negate the fact that the piece is trash, that the kid wasn’t wearing blackface, that Mexicans weren’t within 7,000 miles of this story, and the kid is still Native American. It’s part of the sloppy, emotions-driven antics that are wholly owned by those on the Left. The story died from gunshot wounds a long time ago, guys.

The best part is that while Deadspin is trying to hide this dead body of a story, people haven’t forgotten and have been dragging them to death through their social media accounts. Barstool Sports found some funny nuggets:

Hey, Jason Kidd: Learn how to take a compliment https://t.co/ZnRNUUBbPO — Deadspin (@Deadspin) November 29, 2023

“Six likes to 350 replies? Has that ever happened in the history of this site? But it continues. 50-to-1 comments to likes. 40-to-1,” they wrote. It's now up to ten likes and over 430 comments, all trashing the site.

Here’s more (via Barstool Sports):

Is he wearing offensive team colors? — Ken (@BreaktheProblem) November 28, 2023

He's wearing red and black. So obviously he's a racist. @Deadspin is trending on X. But not in a good way. — Bruce Miller (@JadeMiner) November 29, 2023

Deadspin is racist — Randy‼️ (@RandyHeyyyy) November 29, 2023





…the vast, vast majority of Americans seem to be of one mind on this issue. Not many things will unite these Disunited States these days. But protecting a child whose only sin is painting his face in team colors and wearing the proud symbols of his cultural heritage against attacks from a disreputable media outlet will bring us together more than any natural disaster. The writer of the hit piece on the Armenta family has turned off his comments. Deadspin has not. And the X/Twitterverse is making them pay with a relentless barrage of negativity the likes of which social media has never seen before. They're being ratioed into the Oort Cloud with every post. No matter how unrelated, innocuous, oft-putting, and tediously boring they are. Just look at these numbers. […] Across the board. No one is liked by everybody; these cowardly, Low-T, wannabe schoolyard bullies aren't liked by anybody. Virtually no one is coming to their defense or even responding to their posts with anything but contempt. Here's a random sample, with the replies under the corresponding Tweet. Note that the replies are, in fact, getting likes. They're the only show in @Deadspin town… Now at this point, it's customary to say something like "Please stop! These people have families!" But I wont do it here. Because protecting families came off the table the instant Deadspin hit the "Publish" button on an attack article against someone else's elementary school aged child without considering or caring what effect it would have on his family.

Normal people have taken a tomahawk chop to this story for being faux outrage, and rightfully so. It wasn't a big deal.

He should Sioux pic.twitter.com/4KZ7zLcfUq — mark normand (@marknorm) November 29, 2023



