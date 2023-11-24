Townhall's Black Friday Blowout Sale
Hi UN, I Have Some War Crimes to Report
PETA Got Fact-Checked for Their Thanksgiving Tweet, And It's Hilarious

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 24, 2023 3:30 PM

 I hope you all had a Happy Thanksgiving with your families. It’s one of the best holidays of the year that sadly gets undercut due to its proximity to Christmas. Still, given how social media has exploded, along with the trend that everyone and anyone needs to weigh in on something, a**holery has proliferated. It’s not a credit to them, but the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has been consistent with these sorts of posts on the holidays. 

It got community noted, which was one of the best. It’s hilarious because it’s tongue-in-cheek to the nth degree. It shows a bunch of mega-sized turkeys about to feast on a beheaded human for Thanksgiving. It’s meant to promote going vegetarian or something, which will never happen, and tofu turkeys are sacrilege. The note was a bit educational; I never knew turkeys ate frogs:


Turkeys are not vegetarians. Turkeys eat mice, lizards, frogs, and just about anything they can fit in their mouth. If turkeys were larger or had the technological means to farm and eat humans, their current diet reveals they likely would.

 Our own Larry O’Connor felt this community note deserved special recognition in a museum. 

It’s par for the course for this organization, but meat-eating is a staple of human civilization and it will remain so. In most cultures, no meat means starvation, and no one is going to subsist on whatever fugazi algae-based nonsense these people promote daily.

