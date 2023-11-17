Joe Rogan Caused The Rock to Backtrack on His 'Some of My Friends Support Biden' Claim

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, sat down for an interview with podcaster extraordinaire and supposed agitator Joe Rogan. The comedian and UFC commentator has been a target for liberals for his supposed peddling of conspiracy theories, freedom to express his opinions, and his takes on COVID. The irony is, like Bill Maher, Rogan is pretty much a liberal. He may lean conservative libertarian on some issues, but he’s more of the classical liberal, with a dash of Bernie Sanders, mold regarding politics.

But he has a great show which draws millions. He’s at a point where he cannot be canceled, though some has-been musicians have tried regarding their failed plot to get him removed from Spotify. The two men veered into discussions about the political discourse, how both men have friends with differing political views, and how that was acceptable when they were younger. Now, you have a Republican friend, and you’re enabling white supremacy or whatever “ism” is the flavor of the week with the unhinged progressive sect that makes intersectionality their religion.

The Rock agreed, noting he has friends who support Republicans and Joe Biden. That’s when Rogan got a bit skeptical. When pressed, the former WWE star had to backtrack and claim that it’s more accurate to say that his friends support the Democratic Party, not Biden (via The Blaze):

Johnson agreed with Rogan's memory and his assessment of the modern political divide. "It's the craziest thing," Johnson responded. "I have friends who support Trump. I have friends who support Biden." And it was that claim — Johnson saying that some of his friends support Biden — that forced Rogan to interject and voice his skepticism, causing Johnson to retract his claim. "Do you really have friends who support Biden?" Rogan asked. "Oh no, no, no, no, here's – here's what I do. I have friends — thank you. That's a good check. Because that's important. This is important context," Johnson clarified. "I have friends who are loyal to the [Democratic] Party."

The Blaze noted, as many others have, that liberals did not like Biden in 2020, but he represented the best shot they had to boot Trump from the White House after all the other touted candidates flamed out on the campaign trail. All the supposed Democratic rising stars were stunted brutally during this campaign. Unable to swim in the presidential pool, the 2020 race showed the appalling lack of depth among the Democrats’ presidential bench. Biden, already 1,000 years old, was their only hope—are you kidding?

It worked out, but he has slowly disillusioned core sects of the Democratic base, with the latest being Muslim voters who dot key states in the Rust Belt, namely Minnesota and Michigan. Yet, what offsets the river to agita Democrats have with Biden is Donald Trump winning the 2024 race. It’s a rematch no one wants, but one that’s going to happen.