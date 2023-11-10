'Holocaust 2.0': All the Young Kids Want to Do Is Intimidate or Kill Jews

Jewish people are running for cover, and can you blame them? In America, most Jewish communities probably never thought they’d have to arm themselves—ever. That all changed when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, butchering 1,400 Israelis and leading to an outpouring of antisemitism not seen since the rise of Nazi Germany. There are no rallies with disciplined men and women wearing swastikas. Still, the disjointed rabble that has gathered on college campuses and in our cities speaks the same language as the National Socialist German Worker’s Party: kill all the Jews.
The phrasing and messaging are different; many will claim they’re anti-Zionist, not antisemitic—all while holding a sign showing the Star of David in a wastebasket with the caption “Keep the world clean.” That’s a distinction without a difference. And when pressed, it’s an incoherent mess about how they don’t hate Jews but want everyone in Israel to die.
Some street interviews also exposed an appalling ignorance that causes one to do double-takes. How can kids be unaware that Hamas is a terrorist organization? Some didn’t even know Hams invaded Israel. Of all people, Bill Maher delved into this nonsense, wondering where all this illiberal, illogical, and antisemitic sewage is coming from, and that would be colleges. The kids want to kill Jews. They call for it daily since the Israeli operations against Hamas commenced in earnest after October 7, even going so far as to claim Israel is worse than Nazi Germany.It's not about ideas; you see that with these interactions. It’s about the oppressed/oppressor paradigm that leads to painfully stupid takes from these people, notably the members of the LGBT community who stand with Palestine. Hamas would chuck these people off the roof if they could. Women can’t travel outside the home without a male companion. The sexual liberation that these anti-Israel women also preach would lead to an epic stoning so complete that Gaza City’s streets would be knee-deep with their blood if they ever said one-eighth of the woke nonsense they peddle here. The irony is that Israel’s minorities fare the best in the Middle East for obvious reasons: they’re the only beacon of Western values in that part of the world.
I never thought I’d see this @UofMaryland, my alma mater.— Jonathan Allen ✡️ (@jonathanallen44) November 10, 2023
Students chanting “there is only one solution - intifada revolution.”
“Holocaust 2.0” written on campus.
A university with the 4th largest Jewish student population in the country—over 6,000 students (20% of campus). pic.twitter.com/7hVVwkxPjq
A Jewish student at @UofMaryland:— Jonathan Allen ✡️ (@jonathanallen44) November 10, 2023
“Now that I know what some people on this campus think, I don’t feel as safe walking around—especially alone or especially at night.”
This is not okay. pic.twitter.com/36u26Ero4x
American students find out the shocking news that Hamas aren’t the good guys… pic.twitter.com/v8uAiMDdfw— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 9, 2023
This is the worst video we have seen so far…— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 8, 2023
These teenagers and young adults actually think Hamas is a group of friendly people.
What are they teaching in American schools? pic.twitter.com/hdfJNq25UO
Holding up signs for “ceasefire” while chanting “long live the intifada” is truly amazing. https://t.co/hBWoPoVRlG— Tali Goldsheft (@TaliGoldsheft) November 5, 2023
A young man & a young woman destroyed a poster inviting ppl in New York City to a vigil for the Israeli civilians kidnapped by Hamas— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 4, 2023
The pair refuse to answer @shaig when he asks why they took it down
They are eating Jewish bagels while blaming “Zionism” pic.twitter.com/vXSL6NwN15
Meet Mehak Quereshi, a UX designer in London whose goal is clean the world of Jews. pic.twitter.com/ylYg5oQIOB— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 1, 2023
Binghamton University (SUNY) - Jacob Wisnock (graduated in 2021, son of Michael and Kaarsten) outrageously yells "Israel is worse than Nazi Germany" during a rally yesterday on campus.— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 26, 2023
Several students are heard gasping and one states "How can you say that?!"@PrezHarvey this… pic.twitter.com/mxH4Zj8YQu
SCOOP: School makes Jewish students sign gag order after being attacked— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 23, 2023
Jewish middle schoolers at @MBUSDnews were reportedly attacked by other students after Hamas attacks on Israel. Some students allegedly said “revenge is beautiful” and “all Jews should be killed.”
The… pic.twitter.com/gnqRzLIFal
Dr. Mika Tosca, Chicago professor, apologizes for calling Israelis ‘pigs’ and ‘very bad people’ https://t.co/RslLDDYRDr pic.twitter.com/vPGyPCZtsh— New York Post (@nypost) October 19, 2023
Columbia University refuses to condemn professor who called Hamas attack ‘awesome’ https://t.co/dsExoct1n8 pic.twitter.com/i4eklB7p0Y— New York Post (@nypost) October 17, 2023
Cornell professor who found Hamas attack ‘exhilarating’ and ‘energizing’ now on leave of absence https://t.co/GgEegUIzZm pic.twitter.com/KIig7wBmS7— New York Post (@nypost) October 26, 2023
A NYC club known as The End is holding an “Intifada Fundraver,” glorifying the deadliest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.— Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) October 15, 2023
In promoting the event, https://t.co/aGjk9sBw5M Instagram account features a video of Hamas terrorists bulldozing the Gaza Strip border wall before… pic.twitter.com/2mSNszfcHG
"I salute HAMAS for a job well done!"— Canary Mission (@canarymission) October 12, 2023
"When I heard [the news], I smiled!"
"Every person that died yesterday was not innocent!"
WATCH. Unbridled hatred at anti-Israel rally in Philly support of the HAMAS massacre of Jews. pic.twitter.com/hrtACffXL4
Harvard - another student has been identified participating in the antisemitic mob caught harassing a Jewish pupil in this now viral clip.— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 10, 2023
Meet Harvard Divinity School student Elom Tettey-Tamaklo. Tettey-Tamaklo graduated from Haverford College with a concentration in political… pic.twitter.com/wNOQ0phRFr
Today at McGill University, the pro-Hamas students held a rally where they cheered over “terrifying” Jewish students and pledged to continue to harass Jews “until they give up.”— Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) November 9, 2023
Bad news for her? We don’t give in to bullying and terrorist threats.
Don’t believe us? F*** around… pic.twitter.com/cGJMyVq1QB
UPDATE: the man who stated he "doesn't care about the bozo" hostages kidnapped in Gaza by Hamas terrorists has been identified as Abdullah Saleh.— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 9, 2023
He is a former intern at IBM and a 2023 Brooklyn College graduate. https://t.co/e9QmmaX37s pic.twitter.com/wehQvZfTvB
Recognize them? @NYPDHateCrimes wants to have a chat. https://t.co/eRFGwesR9J— Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 10, 2023
British students out protesting against Israel are asked what their reaction was when Hamas invaded Israel on October 7th.— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 9, 2023
They say that they haven’t heard anything about Hamas breaking in into Israel…
🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/BRGJM5mJPb
Jewish students at @Concordia set up an exhibit on campus calling for the release of the 240+ Israeli hostages held by #Hamas in #Gaza.— CIJA (@CIJAinfo) November 8, 2023
"Anti-Israel protestors" attacked them, yelling verbal assaults, shoving & harassing them.
This targeting of Jewish students on campus is… pic.twitter.com/WFMdKBr10E
Montreal, Canada - horrifying Jew hatred out of Concordia University as enraged woman screams “k*ke” at a Jewish student.— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 8, 2023
Recognize her? DM us! pic.twitter.com/7oNXkR3jom
And yet, what’s being taught here is that Israel is the colonizer. Therefore, everyone should die. Scores of little punk kids honor the martyrs for the liberation, a talking point straight from Hamas. The left wing in America has become a wholly subservient ally of radical Islamic terrorism. It's easy to see more than a couple of these kids becoming so radicalized as to commit terror attacks, which is why federal agencies should be tracking all their movements for the foreseeable future. The terrorists have a massive recruiting pool, and everyone is capable of being a suspect.
