Hamas Might Have Gunned Down Scores of Civilians And Tried to Blame Israel for It

The number of left-wingers falling for Hamas propaganda is disturbing while also enormously entertaining since they’re exposing the world to their stupidity. The terrorists win by preying on the ignorant, and they have struck oil when it comes to American academia, the media, and the legions of doltish college students who have been clamoring for Jews to die in Israel.

Advertisement

The Gaza hospital story, which is fake news, is already taken as gospel by the Left. The pro-Hamas crowd thinks Israel struck a hospital in the strip, which killed over 400 people. It was the work of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, whose rocket salvo had an errant launch, causing one to land in the parking lot of the facility, killing 10-50 people. But the media ran with the story blaming Israel, causing the Muslim world to erupt in anger. Hamas clinched its first propaganda win.

Pro-terrorist actors in America also think the kidnappings, rapes, and beheadings of babies never happened, a soft version of a Holocaust-like denialism regarding the October 7 attacks, which sparked this current war between Israel and Hamas. In that attack, terrorists killed 1,400 Israeli men, women, and children. Pro-Hamas activists will dismiss the evidence of the heinous attacks against Jews on that day.

Aleela Taylor, a 2023 Fellow for Americans for Immigration Justice Corps, was caught in camera in Miami destroying posters of Israeli civilians kidnapped by Hamas.



🇺🇸🇮🇱pic.twitter.com/6OktSYK9YW — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 3, 2023

Still, they will take hook, line, and sinker this alleged story of an Israeli airstrike intentionally killing civilians in Gaza. Again, this intelligence comes by way of Hamas. It seems the more likely account is that Hamas killed people (they totally did it) who were trying to flee to safety and then manufactured a narrative to blame Israel because they know there are enough idiots who would believe their garbage (via NY Post):

A horrifying new video purportedly shows at least a dozen Gaza residents shot dead in the streets by Hamas terrorists as they were attempting to flee from the north to the south of the Hamas-controlled region. In the video posted on X, a man films the carnage as he rides a bicycle down the Al Rasheed beach road, crying out in anguish the camera focuses on the dead bodies, many of them lying in pools of blood. In a separate post, author and journalist Amjad Taha said the victims were among “dozens” killed by Hamas snipers, including women and children, because “they do not want citizens to leave.” “They want to use them as human shields and will kill anyone who attempts to leave. Hamas terrorists in Gaza will, as usual, blame #Israel because it is easy and there is media that accepts this propaganda,” he wrote. […] Taha says the man shooting the video from the bicycle is saying “Airstrikes? Does this look like airstrikes?” in Arabic.

Apparently, Hamas is shooting dead Palestinian women and children and accusing Israel of “bombing” them. The reason they’re targeting this group is because these women and children were trying to leave Gaza. They’re supposed to stay and die as human shields, remember. Or just die… pic.twitter.com/vsKKtpDoqs — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 3, 2023

Advertisement

These people were heeding the many warnings and leaflets Israel has dispersed to populated areas, telling them to evacuate. Unlike Hamas, Israel does not target civilians, but the terror group will gladly kill anyone who tries to outrun their involuntary role of being human shields for them.